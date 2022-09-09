ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
Darrick Forrest’s Week 1 highlight reel will get Commanders fans jacked up

Do the Washington Commanders have a breakout star on their hands? After watching the season-opening victory over the Jaguars, several players could fall into that category, including Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. While Dotson and Samuel both played huge roles in the victory, it goes without saying Darrick Forrest fits the “breakout star” bill more than anyone else on the roster after game one.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bears hope improvement on offense continues in Green Bay

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As the Chicago Bears regrouped in the locker room following a half that was as ugly as the weather at Soldier Field, quarterback Justin Fields noticed something. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was smiling. Fields didn’t ask why. “It’s confident,” he said. “That’s one thing that I take from him, he’s a very confident guy. I think he gives the rest of the guys confidence.” Getsy’s confidence and Fields’ steadiness helped the offense get going in the second half and all the Bears to make a big splash in the season opener by beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in coach Matt Eberflus’ debut. After taking out a team with Super Bowl hopes in heavy rain, they’ll try to pull off another surprise this week when they visit Green Bay.
CHICAGO, IL
Chiefs give fans an elite throwback look for primetime vs Chargers

In honor of Arrowhead Stadium’s 50th anniversary, the Chiefs gave their fans an elite throwback look ahead of their Thursday Night bout with the Chargers. For 50 years, Arrowhead Stadium has been the site of success, loud crowds, and disappointment as the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the team is giving their fans a feeling of the past.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Gisele opens up about Tom Brady’s decision to return to Bucs this year

Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen opened up about his decision to end his retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the start of the NFL offseason, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, seemingly ending his career after 22 seasons. But in about one month, Brady retracted his retirement, announcing that he was returning for the 2022 season. During training camp, Brady took a break to take care of some personal things.
TAMPA, FL
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
