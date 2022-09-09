Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Eagles sign DE Janarius Robinson off the Vikings practice squad
The Eagles have added another defensive end to the roster, signing Janarius Robinson off the Vikings practice squad to replace Derek Barnett. A 2021 fourth-round pick by Minnesota out of Florida State, Robinson missed his entire rookie season with an injury. Philadelphia lost Barnett to a season-ending knee injury in...
Darrick Forrest’s Week 1 highlight reel will get Commanders fans jacked up
Do the Washington Commanders have a breakout star on their hands? After watching the season-opening victory over the Jaguars, several players could fall into that category, including Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. While Dotson and Samuel both played huge roles in the victory, it goes without saying Darrick Forrest fits the “breakout star” bill more than anyone else on the roster after game one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
Bears hope improvement on offense continues in Green Bay
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As the Chicago Bears regrouped in the locker room following a half that was as ugly as the weather at Soldier Field, quarterback Justin Fields noticed something. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was smiling. Fields didn’t ask why. “It’s confident,” he said. “That’s one thing that I take from him, he’s a very confident guy. I think he gives the rest of the guys confidence.” Getsy’s confidence and Fields’ steadiness helped the offense get going in the second half and all the Bears to make a big splash in the season opener by beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in coach Matt Eberflus’ debut. After taking out a team with Super Bowl hopes in heavy rain, they’ll try to pull off another surprise this week when they visit Green Bay.
Chiefs give fans an elite throwback look for primetime vs Chargers
In honor of Arrowhead Stadium’s 50th anniversary, the Chiefs gave their fans an elite throwback look ahead of their Thursday Night bout with the Chargers. For 50 years, Arrowhead Stadium has been the site of success, loud crowds, and disappointment as the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the team is giving their fans a feeling of the past.
Gisele opens up about Tom Brady’s decision to return to Bucs this year
Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen opened up about his decision to end his retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the start of the NFL offseason, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, seemingly ending his career after 22 seasons. But in about one month, Brady retracted his retirement, announcing that he was returning for the 2022 season. During training camp, Brady took a break to take care of some personal things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 DTs the Commanders should sign after Phiadrian Mathis’ season-ending injury
The Washington Commanders opened their 2022 season with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While celebrations are still in full-swing, and rightly so, the injury to rookie Phidarian Mathis really put a damper on a great day. Mathis got his knee rolled up and his reaction — punching the ground,...
Yardbarker
Scouts not high on Wizards forward Rui Hachimura: 'I want to hope there's more there'
While former Washington Wizards lottery pick Rui Hachimura is an NBA-level player, there are some growing doubts the four-year veteran will reach the potential the organization once saw in him. The former Gonzaga standout has been bedeviled by injuries for the entirety of his NBA career. As a rookie in...
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
Montrezl Harrell chooses to wear No. 5 for Sixers after signing
Now that the Philadelphia 76ers have addressed their backup big man issue with the signing of veteran Montrezl Harrell, it’s time to figure out how he will look out on the floor. After donning No. 8 while with the Charlotte Hornets and No. 6 while with the Washington Wizards...
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0