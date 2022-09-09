Read full article on original website
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
Everything’s Sweeter in Texas: Texas Candies A-Z
Denizens of the Lone Star State have a Texas-sized sweet tooth. Particularly popular regional candies include pralines and brittles, caramels and mints. I think Texans really love nostalgic candies- candies like grandma used to make, or candies she'd have ready to give you from her purse or a carnival glass dish.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots
Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
Win Tickets to the Texas vs Texas Tech Game in Lubbock!
Get ready for a Texas showdown with the Texas Longhorns versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders! We've get a chance for you to win TWO TICKETS to the upcoming game on Saturday, September 24 in Lubbock. You have from today (Tuesday, Sept. 13) through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 to...
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
This Texas City is Ranked Among 2022’s Worst Places to Retire
One Texas city didn’t fare too well during a recent study to determine the best and worst places to retire in the US. What comes to mind for you when thinking about retirement? For me, boredom immediately comes to mind. I think I would be invigorated to go and do stuff for about two weeks before boredom finally settled in.
The Top 7 Things You Should Never Do When You’re in Texas
Texas is like no other state out there. I've lived in other states and it's just not the same. There's just something about the Lone Star State. Texans have their own way of pronouncing things and they're pretty particular about what they drink. For example, you should never, ever stand between a Texan and their sweet tea.
Fact or Fiction? Can the Texas Flag Be Flown at the Same Height as the U.S. Flag?
I was always told as a kid that since Texas was a republic before it was a state, we can fly our flag at the same height as the American flag, well this is true but not for that reason. Actually, all 50 state flags can fly at the same...
Did You Hear About the Texas Man Arrested for Stealing His Own Truck?
A guy in Jasper County, Texas was arrested for driving his own car off the lot of a repair shop. Here's what Texas law has to say about this situation, plus some tips on what to do instead. Stealing Your Own Car?. Although it sounds like he was actually stealing...
Luke Combs Announces 2023 World Tour With Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson + More
Luke Combs' 2023 tour will begin in Texas, end in London and include stops in Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and more before he rests. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee's World Tour also includes a considerable North American itinerary. "The Kind of Love We Make" singer shared dates with...
Oklahoma Bookstore Sharing QR Code for Banned Books in the State
Some folks are not happy with a bookstore in Oklahoma right now and it looks like some Oklahoma teachers are helping get their message out. Banning books is nothing new. I remember Harry Potter books were illegal at my school because they were promoting magic and witchcraft. If anything, it made me want to read those books even more. However, schools and parents will continue to ban books for years to come I imagine.
Pat Green Really Wants to Work With These Two Country Icons — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Miranda Lambert Digs Up Perfect Old Photos for the Teenage Dirtbag Trend [Watch]
Miranda Lambert has never been known to follow the crowd, but she did decide to partake in the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend on social media, and the photos she picked show that she hasn't changed much since her younger years. The Texas native resurrected several photos of her younger self —...
