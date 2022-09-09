Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Considered For Major Win Over Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania
Throughout the course of his career Brock Lesnar has faced some of the biggest names of all time on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and at WrestleMania 36 he defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. It was Drew McIntyre who walked out with the gold after he defeated The Beast Incarnate, but it sounds like there was another name that was considered for the spot.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s Future In WWE
He’s worth the wait. There have been a lot of surprising returns in WWE as of late, with wrestlers ranging from prospects to former World Champions coming back to television. It has made for some great moments and leaves fans wondering who might be coming through that curtain next. WWE is running out of big names to bring back, but now it seems that they might have plans for a big one.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
wrestlingrumors.net
Jerry Lawler Reflects On His Death On Monday Night Raw Ten Years Ago
That’s as serious as you can get. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling, but there are also various health issues that would be classified as a bit more serious. This can include all kinds of things that you might not see, but some of them can be life threatening. Unfortunately that was the case one night on Monday Night Raw and now someone is talking about a special anniversary.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (09/12) - Edge Vs. Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano Vs. Chad Gable, New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on September 12, 2022, coming to you from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!. Edge seeks retribution against former ally Dominik Mysterio as the two face off in singles competition. Edge formed Judgment Day with Damian Priest during WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley joined the group shortly after, but the pair betrayed him after aligning themselves with new leader Finn Balor in June. Edge found back-up with The Mysterios, but Dominik shocked the world after he betrayed Edge and his father to officially join Judgment Day during Clash At The Castle. Will Edge be able to get his revenge tonight?
stillrealtous.com
Suspended AEW Star Reportedly Returns
Last week CM Punk won the AEW World Championship and he and Pat Buck were later involved in a physical altercation with The Elite following All Out. Several stars were suspended following the altercation, but it looks like at least one name is back. PWInsider is reporting that AEW Vice...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star
He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch On What Ronda Rousey Needs To Do To Get Another WWE WrestleMania Match
Becky Lynch is making it crystal clear that "The Man" is back. Lynch switched things up with her character after taking time off for her pregnancy. She returned at SummerSlam 2021 and blindsided Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to become the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Lynch took on a heel...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
Look: Former WWE Star Reveals Terrifying Health Scare
Former WWE star Eva Marie had a harrowing experience with nature recently. Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, shared on TikTok Saturday that she was hospitalized over Labor Day Weekend after being bitten by fire ants and suffering an allergic reaction. "When you have a massive allergic reaction...
wrestlinginc.com
The Judgment Day Tries To Recruit New Member On WWE Raw
A week after officially welcoming Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day tried to add another member on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Portland, Oregon. During the opening segment of the show, Seth Rollins stressed that he had no intention of giving Matt Riddle a rematch and that he had his eyes set on winning championship gold in WWE. However, Riddle charged down to the ring and a brawl ensued between the bitter rivals. Once Rollins managed to escape to the back, Finn Balor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day approached the ring to confront Riddle.
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
wrestlinginc.com
Sammy Guevara Seems To Confirm Change In AEW Plans
You may not have noticed, but it's been a little hectic in AEW recently, what with a backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and members of the Elite. An incident such as that makes it easy to forget that Sammy Guevara has also gone through his share of drama backstage recently, and how that may have affected how things were planned for him going forward.
ComicBook
Former WWE Champion Reportedly Written Off WWE TV
This week's Monday Night Raw ended with The Judgement Day attacking Edge's leg after interfering in "The Rated-R Superstar's" match with Dominik Mysterio. The commentary team made it sound as if the heel faction had broken Edge's leg, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, this was done deliberately. He noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Edge's current WWE contract has him working a limited number of dates and speculated that this was the latest injury angle to keep him off television for a while.
ComicBook
AEW Pulls Multiple Stars From Full Gear 2022's Poster
AEW fans noticed that the poster for the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view underwent some notable changes after the incident during All Out weekend. With Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks currently serving suspensions for the locker room brawl that took place after the pay-per-view and CM Punk's uncertain status with the promotion after his scathing media scrum comments and subsequent fight, all four are no longer featured on the poster. Punk has since been replaced by Toni Storm, while MJF is front and center instead of Omega and the Bucks. Other stars like Wardlow and The Acclaimed have also been added in.
ComicBook
Former WWE Superstar Hospitalized Due to Allergic Reaction
Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie revealed on social media that she was rushed to the hospital over Labor day weekend due to an allergic reaction to fire ant bites she suffered while on her farm. She noted in her comment section that "all is well now," putting her fans at ease. Marie signed a multi-year contract with WWE back in October 2020 that would see her eventually return to the promotion in the summer of the following year. She would work primarily alongside Doudrop on the Raw roster but only competed in seven matches before getting released again last November.
