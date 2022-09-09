Read full article on original website
Runners join to finish Eliza's run in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Runners met at the Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville to complete Eliza Fletcher's run on Saturday, Sept. 11. Police say Eliza Fletcher, a teacher who went out for her morning run, was kidnapped around 4 a.m. near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, 2022. Her body was found near a vacant home in south Memphis just three days later.
Truck driver in Springdale competes at national trucking competition
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale step van driver with more than 1 million miles of accident-free driving recently competed at the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis. Chris ‘CJ’ James is a driver for Van Buren-based Crossno Carrier Service that provides transportation services to FedEx Ground. In...
Springdale superintendent awarded Arkansas Superintendent of the Year
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland was surprised with the Arkansas Superintendent of the Year award during a board meeting on Sept. 13. Cleveland was chosen as superintendent in the months following the shutdown caused by the pandemic in July 2020 after having served seven...
Rollover incident impacting traffic on I-49 in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — A rollover incident is impacting traffic travelling northbound on Interstate 49 near Rogers. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the accident happened at 7:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 near exit 85, 0 miles north of Rogers, slowing traffic. No injuries related to this...
Fayetteville pool construction company sued by Arkansas attorney general
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Fayetteville man who owns a pool construction company is being sued by the state of Arkansas after allegedly accepting nearly $150,000 for projects, not completing them and threatening customers. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the lawsuit on Monday, Sept. 12, accusing David Tyler, the...
Color-blind Arkansans given glasses to help perceive colors better
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to a news release from glassware company Enchroma, an estimated 3,700 people in Springdale alone are color blind. Nationwide, about 13 million people experience color blindness. "I'm 48 years old," said Rogers resident Vu Ha. "So, I was 9 at the time that I learned...
Springdale police investigating man found dead in parking lot
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers responded to 121 N. Thompson in reference to a welfare check. Officers say they were told that a man was slumped over, sitting against a light pole on the south side of the parking lot.
Three arrested for 'concealing' boy wanted in killing of 17-year-old Rogers girl
ROGERS, Ark. — Five months after a 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a vehicle, three adults were arrested in Kansas, accused of hindering the arrest of the suspect, identified by police only as a juvenile male. On April 13, 2022, the girl's body was found by Rogers police...
Bentonville group gathering to 'Finish Eliza's Run' in memory of Memphis runner
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Friday Wolfpack Running Group is dedicating its regularly scheduled morning run in honor of Memphis native Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped and killed last week. Police said that Fletcher, a mother and junior kindergarten teacher, was kidnapped around 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. while...
Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed
ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
Dickson Street hot dog stand promotes safety in Fayetteville's entertainment district
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One hot dog stand on Dickson Street in Fayetteville looks to provide a safe space for all. Cody Yancey started Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in 2008 after serving in the military and returning to the University of Arkansas. "I was ready to get back to school,"...
New Kessler Mountain Regional Park ballfield in Fayetteville now complete
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville will be hosting a ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12 to celebrate Kessler Mountain Regional Park's new ballfield completion. Games will follow the event, which will begin at 5:15 p.m. Speakers will include:. Mayor Lioneld Jordan. Alison Jumper and Ted Jack with the...
Arkansas overdoses from drugs laced with fentanyl on the rise
ARKANSAS, USA — Drug addiction is a big problem nationwide and especially here in Arkansas. With the rise of drugs being laced with fentanyl, we are seeing an increase in overdose deaths. State officials say there were 618 overdose deaths in 2021 and about 65% of those were from illicit fentanyl either by itself or in combination with other drugs.
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
Arkansas companies named to Inc. 5000 list
ARKANSAS, USA — New York-based Inc. magazine recently released its annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the United States, and 18 Arkansas companies, including 11 in Northwest Arkansas, are on it. The 2022 Inc. 5000 shows Surfco Restoration & Construction in Fayetteville is the fastest-growing company...
Protesters gather outside of Fayetteville Petland store
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Protesters gathered outside the new Petland location in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 10, hoping to get a message across. They held signs with messages saying “Don’t buy, rescue” and "Say no to puppy mills, Say no to Petland". “Go to a shelter there...
Florida woman claims Arkansas native as new 'grandma' while at XNA
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With air travel reaching pre-pandemic levels nationwide millions of passengers were expected at airports across the country. Several U.S. airports saw a lot of flight delays and cancelations. At Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), that was not the case. Instead, new bonds were being formed. Denise...
Fayetteville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, there was a shooting that occurred at 1641 North College Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6). According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, a nearby officer responded to the incident after hearing gunshots. The release said the male victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.
1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash on Beaver Lake
According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were taken to Springdale hospitals. Police identified Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant as the victim who was killed. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook. Helicopters were on the...
Pea Ridge Police search for missing person with special needs
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department (PRPD) is searching for a missing 24-year-old woman with special needs. April Wilson left home on Saturday, Sept. 3, without telling anyone and never came back, according to police. Police say Wilson is mentally challenged and may be in the...
