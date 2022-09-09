ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runners join to finish Eliza's run in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Runners met at the Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville to complete Eliza Fletcher's run on Saturday, Sept. 11. Police say Eliza Fletcher, a teacher who went out for her morning run, was kidnapped around 4 a.m. near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, 2022. Her body was found near a vacant home in south Memphis just three days later.
Truck driver in Springdale competes at national trucking competition

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale step van driver with more than 1 million miles of accident-free driving recently competed at the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis. Chris ‘CJ’ James is a driver for Van Buren-based Crossno Carrier Service that provides transportation services to FedEx Ground. In...
Rollover incident impacting traffic on I-49 in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — A rollover incident is impacting traffic travelling northbound on Interstate 49 near Rogers. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the accident happened at 7:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 near exit 85, 0 miles north of Rogers, slowing traffic. No injuries related to this...
Springdale police investigating man found dead in parking lot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers responded to 121 N. Thompson in reference to a welfare check. Officers say they were told that a man was slumped over, sitting against a light pole on the south side of the parking lot.
Arkansas overdoses from drugs laced with fentanyl on the rise

ARKANSAS, USA — Drug addiction is a big problem nationwide and especially here in Arkansas. With the rise of drugs being laced with fentanyl, we are seeing an increase in overdose deaths. State officials say there were 618 overdose deaths in 2021 and about 65% of those were from illicit fentanyl either by itself or in combination with other drugs.
Arkansas companies named to Inc. 5000 list

ARKANSAS, USA — New York-based Inc. magazine recently released its annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the United States, and 18 Arkansas companies, including 11 in Northwest Arkansas, are on it. The 2022 Inc. 5000 shows Surfco Restoration & Construction in Fayetteville is the fastest-growing company...
Protesters gather outside of Fayetteville Petland store

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Protesters gathered outside the new Petland location in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 10, hoping to get a message across. They held signs with messages saying “Don’t buy, rescue” and "Say no to puppy mills, Say no to Petland". “Go to a shelter there...
Florida woman claims Arkansas native as new 'grandma' while at XNA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With air travel reaching pre-pandemic levels nationwide millions of passengers were expected at airports across the country. Several U.S. airports saw a lot of flight delays and cancelations. At Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), that was not the case. Instead, new bonds were being formed. Denise...
Fayetteville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, there was a shooting that occurred at 1641 North College Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6). According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, a nearby officer responded to the incident after hearing gunshots. The release said the male victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.
1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash on Beaver Lake

According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were taken to Springdale hospitals. Police identified Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant as the victim who was killed. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook. Helicopters were on the...
Pea Ridge Police search for missing person with special needs

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department (PRPD) is searching for a missing 24-year-old woman with special needs. April Wilson left home on Saturday, Sept. 3, without telling anyone and never came back, according to police. Police say Wilson is mentally challenged and may be in the...
