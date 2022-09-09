ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

SPY

The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune

Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Samsung TVs of 2022 Include the Company’s First OLED TV

When it comes to the best TVs you can buy, Samsung is one of the top brands on which you can always rely. Thanks to state-of-the-art engineering, Samsung TVs often feature some of the most impressive picture technologies, from pixel count and motion capabilities to brightness, colors, and contrast. Simply put, if you’re searching for the best TVs in the world, you must keep an eye on the latest releases from Samsung. The best Samsung TVs include options for every possible price point, and we’ve gathered our favorites below. The Best Samsung TVs at a Glance 1. Best Overall: Samsung QN90B ($1,599.99 at...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week

The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Leaked video shows new Meta Pro Quest headset in the wild

A new leak gives us a good look at what could be the upcoming Meta Quest Pro headset. Meta plans to reveal the device in October, but someone “accidentally” left what looks like a sample of the device in a hotel room. The leaked video was originally posted...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Logitech’s latest webcam can tilt to show the contents of your desk

The pandemic might be over, but remote working is here to stay. No amount of foot-stomping from realtors, retrograde politicians, or Tim Cook will change that. Swiss peripherals giant Logitech has been a net beneficiary of the changing face of office work, selling record levels of keyboards, mice, and web-conferencing gear. Today, it released a slew of new devices aimed at the work-from-home crowd.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: iPad Mini, Samsung Smart Monitor M7, smart TVs, and more

IPads are, without a doubt, some of the best media and creative devices available on the market. They come in a compact form factor that makes them more portable than a regular-sized laptop, and stylus input makes them a great tool to take notes, doodle, design, or do basically anything you can think of. And the best part is that you can currently score great savings on some of the best iPads around, thanks to the latest offers available at Amazon.com.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Alexa devices 2022

If you're looking for the ultimate guide of the best products for Amazon Alexa, then look no further. We've compiled our favorite gadgets that either have Alexa built in or are compatible with Amazon's smart voice assistant. These gadgets are sure to fit perfectly in your home.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Google Play Store to delay review posting

A new change to the Google Play Store promises to be better for users. Google will delay any reviews and ratings for 24 hours before publicly showing them. This change will hopefully cut down on the widespread practice of review bombing. That’s when multiple users post the same scores within a short time, driving down the average score of the app.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

AppleCare+ now comes with ‘unlimited’ repairs

We spend a lot of time talking about the latest Apple devices, but that’s not all they released last week. A quiet edit to the AppleCare+ terms and conditions now means there is no limit on the number of covered repairs. That’s right, unlimited repairs on AppleCare+, as long...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

At least 7 laptops with foldable displays on tap for 2023 release as well as the first phone with rollable screen

According to reputed display industry analyst Ross Young, head of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm, there will be 30 bendy phones and laptops with foldable displays released in 2023. Besides 23 foldable phones and 7 laptops with displays that bend, we would also witness the launch of the first rollable display phone then. So far, most every major Android phone company, including Google, has been rumored to be working on a rollable display prototype or to have patented something related to the technology.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Discord chats are now available to all Xbox gamers

The long-awaited Discord and Xbox integration has finally made its way to the public after months of testing. But that doesn’t mean that there’s going to be a standalone Discord app for your Xbox console. Revealed in a blog post on the Xbox website earlier this week, Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

New Sonos Sub Mini fits anywhere and doesn’t break the bank

Sonos is adding to its wireless home entertainment lineup with a brand new Sub Mini. The Sub Mini is a wireless subwoofer you can pair with other wireless Sonos products. While the Sub Mini isn’t the first wireless subwoofer offered by the company, it is much more affordable than the alternative. The original Sonos Sub is much larger and costs $749. The Sub Mini is just $429.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Daily deals Sept. 13 - $30 off AirPods, $150 off Samsung Odyssey 27-inch Monitor, $50 off Shure Motiv Mic for iOS, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's bestdeals include an Apple Watch Series 7 for $400, an 8TB WD My Book external drive for $165, a Logitech G432 headset for $35, and more.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Windows users: update your PCs to fix 63 security issues

Microsoft has issued the monthly Patch Tuesday for Windows, and you’ll want to update. 63 security issues have been patched, including one actively exploited zero-day. KrebsOnSecurity says that zero-day has been used in the wild and could put any Windows computer at risk. That risk is greater now after Microsoft released details alongside the patch.
SOFTWARE

