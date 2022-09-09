A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a school bus in southwest Miami-Dade. City of Miami Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Southwest 37th Avenue. A white Mercedes Benz collided with a school bus that had no children in it at the time.

