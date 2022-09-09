Read full article on original website
Deputies Searching for Driver, Trying to ID Woman Killed in Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run
Deputies are searching for a driver and trying to identify a woman who was killed following a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said an adult female pedestrian, who has yet to be...
Accused Killer has Charge Reduced in Dania Beach Murder
A charge of premeditated murder has been reduced to second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dania Beach. The body of Hector Alcaraz Rodriguez was found in his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street about 11:30 a.m. July 3, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
Family Seeks Justice After Man Dies While in BSO Custody
A suspect died after being detained by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies last week and now the family is looking for answers. “Our family is literally torn apart by this, and it’s tough,” said Nicole Reynolds. “This is a family member. This is a part of our life.”
Local Rapper Among 3 Killed in West Park Shooting, as Search for Suspects Continues
Family and friends have identified a local rapper as one of the victims of a triple shooting in West Park, as authorities continued their search for suspects. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Monday near a duplex in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said...
Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision
A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
Coworker Accused of Video Voyeurism on the Job in Coconut Creek
A Coral Springs man is facing a video voyeurism charge after authorities said a coworker found a GoPro H2 video camera inside a box of Band-Aids on the shelf of the company restroom strategically facing the toilet. A supervisor was shown the small video camera that was concealed in toilet...
Man, Woman Injured in Separate Unrelated Shootings in Lauderhill: Police
Lauderhill Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman hospitalized Sunday. Officers responded to Florida Medical Center just after 5 p.m. after a male patient was admitted with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was in the...
North Lauderdale Car Dealer Employees Defrauded Business, Customers Out of $640K: BSO
Two employees of a North Lauderdale car dealership are facing charges after authorities said they defrauded the business and customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. William Jason Tyler, 47, and Walfredo Misas Cruz, 31, were arrested Wednesday on 24 counts of grand theft auto, one count of first-degree grand theft and one count of obtaining property over $50,000 by fraud, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police
A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
Man Dead, Another Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Pompano Beach
Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Pompano Beach that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 8th Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and found a man suffering...
Caught on Camera: Man Attacked with Metal Bat in SW Miami-Dade
Surveillance footage caught the scary moment a man coming home from work was beaten by another man with a metal bat in southwest Miami-Dade. The incident caught on camera occurred on August 6 at around 10:40 p.m. in a community in southwest Miami-Dade. "He was definitely waiting for him to...
Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash Causing by Fleeing Teens Laid to Rest
The family of a mother killed in a crash in Oakland Park last month that was caused by teens fleeing from police said their final goodbyes at a funeral Monday. Maria Tellez was laid to rest after a funeral service at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in North Lauderdale. The...
Man Hospitalized After Car Collides With Miami-Dade School Bus
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a school bus in southwest Miami-Dade. City of Miami Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Southwest 37th Avenue. A white Mercedes Benz collided with a school bus that had no children in it at the time.
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest
A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday. Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.
3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Broward Sheriff's Office Honors Employees for Their Efforts During Award Ceremony
500 is the magic number of deputies, firefighters and civilian employees with the Broward Sheriff's Office who helped save the day in 2020 and 2021 who were honored for their efforts Wednesday. After a two year hiatus during the COVID pandemic, the BSO Award Ceremony honored public servants new and...
Ethics Commission Claims Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony Gave False Info, Misused Position
The Florida Commission on Ethics has found probable cause that Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony gave false information or didn't disclose info about past drug use and his teen homicide arrest when he was appointed to the job. The commission also found probable cause that Tony misused his public position when...
A Look at Florida's Death Penalty History as Parkland School Shooter Trial Nears End
A South Florida jury is currently tasked with deciding the fate of the 23-year-old gunman who opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on in 2018, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others. The sentencing trial for the confessed Parkland shooter, now 23-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has become one of...
Family Upset Over Release of Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 5
Family members of some of the victims of a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway that killed five are upset that video of the collision was released. The video shows the moment of impact that killed the five friends driving on the Palmetto on Aug. 20. The video is part...
