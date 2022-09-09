ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lighthouse Point, FL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Accused Killer has Charge Reduced in Dania Beach Murder

A charge of premeditated murder has been reduced to second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dania Beach. The body of Hector Alcaraz Rodriguez was found in his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street about 11:30 a.m. July 3, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Family Seeks Justice After Man Dies While in BSO Custody

A suspect died after being detained by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies last week and now the family is looking for answers. “Our family is literally torn apart by this, and it’s tough,” said Nicole Reynolds. “This is a family member. This is a part of our life.”
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
City
Lighthouse Point, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision

A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Coworker Accused of Video Voyeurism on the Job in Coconut Creek

A Coral Springs man is facing a video voyeurism charge after authorities said a coworker found a GoPro H2 video camera inside a box of Band-Aids on the shelf of the company restroom strategically facing the toilet. A supervisor was shown the small video camera that was concealed in toilet...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

North Lauderdale Car Dealer Employees Defrauded Business, Customers Out of $640K: BSO

Two employees of a North Lauderdale car dealership are facing charges after authorities said they defrauded the business and customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. William Jason Tyler, 47, and Walfredo Misas Cruz, 31, were arrested Wednesday on 24 counts of grand theft auto, one count of first-degree grand theft and one count of obtaining property over $50,000 by fraud, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Sexual Battery#Violent Crime#S Federal Highway#N Federal Highway#Sunoco
NBC Miami

Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police

A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dead, Another Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Pompano Beach that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 8th Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and found a man suffering...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Car Collides With Miami-Dade School Bus

A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a school bus in southwest Miami-Dade. City of Miami Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Southwest 37th Avenue. A white Mercedes Benz collided with a school bus that had no children in it at the time.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest

A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday. Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
WEST PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy