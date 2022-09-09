Read full article on original website
Related
Renna Media
Westfield Recreation Fall Programs
Fall is almost here and it’s time to keep everyone active and having fun! The Westfield Recreation Department offers a wide variety of Fall programs and classes for every age. To see a full description of programs, go to our program catalog at secure.rec1.com/NJ/westfield-nj/catalog. For those who are sports...
Renna Media
Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Club Inducts New Officers
Al Smith was recently inducted as the new President of the Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Club for the 2022-2023 Rotary year. New officers Talib Morgan (President-Elect) and Susan Pastir (Secretary) and board members were also sworn in. All officers and board members were sworn in by Past District Governor Ann Walko.
Renna Media
Rotary Club of Westfield Learns About Hydroponic Farming
Mr. Martin Silverman from Redi-farms recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Westfield about hydroponic farming. The goal is to provide “a farm on every corner”, and to grow food “hyper-locally” to serve the Westfield area. Hydroponic farming is the system of growing plants indoors with...
Renna Media
Cranford Knights of Columbus Welcome New Members
On Tuesday, July 19, the Cranford Knights of Columbus held their first Formation Degree in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Columbian Club of Garwood Hall and welcomed eight new members to Council # 6226. The Cranford Knights of Columbus is a Catholic Fraternal Organization dedicated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renna Media
Rahway Knights of Columbus Council 1146 to hold Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
On Friday, September 23, Rahway Knights of Columbus Council 1146 will be having a spaghetti dinner to benefit a displaced Ukrainian family. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children under 5. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the Columbian Club hall located at 80 West Inman Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065. Cake, coffee, and refreshments will be served. Food is available for eat in or take out.
Renna Media
Roselle Park Porchfest 2022
Positively Roselle Park 24/7 Porchfest, where local talents shine, and music is abundant, was held on a Saturday, August 13. The Positively Roselle Park 24/7 launched the annual event during the summer of 2020 as a way to encourage people to bike and walk around town while enjoying Roselle Park’s aspiring and seasoned music professionals. Residents volunteer their home porch fronts or front yards as venues. This Porchfest was dedicated to raising funds for the Friends of Roselle Park Girl Scout Troop 40070 who are organizing a community service project in Puerto Rico in 2023.
Renna Media
Greek Festival is a Union Township Tradition
Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, located at 721 Rahway Ave., Union, NJ, celebrated its 45th annual Greek Festival on September 8-11, 2022. The Annual Festival, which was established in 1985, draws a huge crowd. Patrons of the church bring along their families, and come from throughout Union County as well the tri-state area. An army of church volunteers make this cultural event happen.
Renna Media
Rahway Food For Friends Thanks Merck Employee Federal Credit Union
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Merck Employee Federal Credit Union has assisted Rahway Food For Friends (RFFF) with donations, financial contributions, and volunteer support. RFFF extends a ‘thank you’ to Mr. Paul Gentile, President of Merck Employee Federal Credit Union. Mr. Gentile has been involved with Rahway Food...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renna Media
Girl Scout Troop 40619 Donates Adaptive Swings
Adaptive Swings swings and seats are essential for children with sensory integration issues and other special needs. On August 1sth the Township of Union held a ribbon cutting ceremony and officially thanked Girl Scout Troop 40619 for their fundraising efforts that resulted in a donation of adaptive swings now installed at Friberger Park.
Renna Media
Summit’s Repair Cafe Event Fixes Your Things for Free
Your beloved but broken items have the opportunity to be repaired at Summit’s Repair Café on Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Christ Church, 561 Springfield Avenue. Christ Church is located at the corner of Springfield and New England Avenues. Please follow outdoor signage and enter the event from New England Avenue. No appointment is necessary!
Renna Media
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church to Host “Alpha” Sessions
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church to Host “Alpha” Sessions. In a world of isolation, anonymity, and keyboard-warriors, Alpha offers content and guidance for churches, ministries, and individuals to create a space for honest and open conversations about life’s biggest questions. Everyone is welcome and no questions are off limits.
Renna Media
Summit Announces 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands Event
The Summit Department of Community Programs (DCP) is announcing its second annual Battle of the Bands event will take place on Sunday, October 2, on the Village Green, located at 356 Broad Street in Summit. Local bands are invited to enter and can perform at the event for up to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renna Media
11th Annual Rubber Ducky Derby
Hanson Park Conservancy’s 11th Annual Rubber Ducky Derby is scheduled once again for Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. On race day, over one thousand individually numbered rubber ducks will be released in the Rahway River at Sperry Park, Cranford, NJ, and tumble over the falls racing to the finish line at the North Union Ave. Bridge. Numerous prizes for the fastest lucky duckies will be awarded. The top prize is a $250.00 gift card.
Renna Media
Roselle Park holds Annual Hispanic & Latino Heritage Festival
The Borough of Roselle Park held their annual Hispanic & Latino Heritage Festival and rebranded it “Fiesta Hispana y Latina,” on Friday, September 9 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Michael J. Mauri (Gazebo) Park. The free family friendly event was open to residents of all ages....
Renna Media
Madison’s Annual Bottle Hill Day Street Festival
Bottle Hill Day is Madison’s Annual Street Festival. It will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Over the years, the festival has grown, evolving into a family, entertainment and community celebration which draws between 10,000 and 20,000 people to the heart of Madison every fall.
Renna Media
Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Despite steady rain, over 150 first responders, public officials and residents joined Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Sunday evening, the 21st Anniversary of the attacks. FDNY Firefighter Carl Asaro, Jr., the keynote speaker, provided unscripted, heart-felt remarks about his father, FDNY Firefighter Carl Asaro, Sr., who was killed...
Renna Media
September to Remember annual Street Fair and Car Show
The Linden Cultural & Heritage Committee is happy to announce their September to Remember annual Street Fair and Classic/Custom Car & Motorcycle Show will be held on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wood Avenue, Linden. With Festival Food, Rides, Games, Contests, Activities, Vendor Market Place,...
Renna Media
Kenilworth Historical Society Bus Trip to Wind Creek
BUS TRIP TO WIND CREEK CASINO OF BETHLEHEM, PA. The Kenilworth Historical Society will host a bus trip to Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino (formerly known as the Sands) in Bethlehem, Pa., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The trip will depart Kenilworth (St. Theresa’s School parking lot) at 8:30 a.m. and...
Renna Media
Berkeley Heights Seniors September Day Trip to Atlantic City
The Berkeley Heights Seniors are sponsoring a trip to Resorts Casino in Atlantic City on Monday, September 19. We will leave from the Berkeley Heights Town Hall on Park Avenue at 8:30 a.m. and return at approximately 7:15 p.m. The cost is $35 which includes bus transportation and a $25 voucher for slot play. For further information or reservations, call Ramona at 908-647-3295.
Comments / 0