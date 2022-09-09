On Friday, September 23, Rahway Knights of Columbus Council 1146 will be having a spaghetti dinner to benefit a displaced Ukrainian family. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children under 5. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the Columbian Club hall located at 80 West Inman Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065. Cake, coffee, and refreshments will be served. Food is available for eat in or take out.

RAHWAY, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO