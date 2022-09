The American Legion Riders, Post 853, want to thank the Borrego Springs community for their tremendous support during the 2021 – 22 season. The Riders truly appreciate your steady attendance of our monthly Wednesday Burger Nights and our monthly Steak Nights. These fundraisers allowed the Riders to donate almost $9000 to Veteran organizations and back to the Borrego Springs community.

BORREGO SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO