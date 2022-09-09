ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?

By Murry Lee
 5 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide . The guide includes changes to fishing regulations in 2022.

LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways

Most notably, the state changed the duration of fishing licenses. Starting on March 1, 2022, fishing licenses expire one year from the day when they were purchased. That change does not apply to short-term licenses.

Cutthroat trout were also stocked in some Tennessee waterways like the Caney Fork River and were included in the state’s trout regulations and slot limit on that river. Officials also removed bait restrictions on the use of crayfish in some streams in Wayne and Hardin Counties.

What’s the penalty for illegally catching trout in Tennessee?

In Region 4, the region encompassing East and Northeast Tennessee, the following changes were made for anglers:

  • Redefined the boundary for the Children’s Stream on West Prong Little Pigeon River from North Park Lane Bridge (Herbert Holt Park) downstream to Gatlinburg By-pass Bridge in Gatlinburg, TN.
  • Changed the lower boundary for the South Holston River from Hwy 37 Bridge to Hwy 390 Bridge at Bluff City, TN to reflect the change of name for the Highway.
  • Removed the daily creel limit on Spotted and Alabama Bass on South Holston Reservoir.
  • Changed the date of the opening day for the Doe River Delayed Harvest from Nov 1 to Oct 1.

Another statewide change included the creation of a Community Fishing Program for some ponds and lakes.

You can learn more about the specific 2022 changes across the state and in each of the four regions by clicking here . To acquire a fishing license in Tennessee, visit the TWRA website.

10 richest people in Tennessee

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class.
Rep. Bud Hulsey appointed chair of new committee on criminal sentencing, supervision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) has been selected to chair a committee examining criminal sentencing and supervision. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton announced the appointment Tuesday. The committee was formed after recent violent crimes in Memphis, including a shooting rampage and the kidnapping and murder of kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
