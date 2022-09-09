Read full article on original website
California’s heat wave affects twitter
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - California's heat wave has knocked a key twitter data center offline. If there's another outage elsewhere, the service could go dark for some users. A Twitter executive said the platform lost its Sacramento data center region on September 5th due to extreme heat. That puts the platform...
Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area
Police are asking for the community's help in locating a woman reported missing on August 26, 2022. She is believed to be somewhere in the Palm Springs area. Chanelle Martinique Hall, 29, was reported missing by her mother, Crystal Hall who lives in Arizona. Indio police said Chanelle was reported missing on 8/26/22, and her The post Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area appeared first on KESQ.
Bucklin Park Challenge Course Beckons Area’s Adolescents
EL CENTRO — It took mere minutes for the first community member to attempt to tackle the Bucklin Park Challenge Course after it officially opened to the public the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Granted, 3-year-old Israel Amaya was a little too young to fully enjoy or conquer the...
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Imperial County prepares for November 8 general election
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters (ROV) is starting its search for election workers, poll workers and inspectors. To qualify as an election worker, you must be one of the following:. • A registered voter in California. • A legal permanent resident of the...
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
California megadrought reveals notorious hidden ghost town Whiskey Flat as Lake Isabella shrinks to 8% of usual size: Wild West valley boomed in gold rush era before it was overrun with outlaws and Native Americans were slaughtered before it was flooded
California's megadrought has revealed the ghost town of Whiskey Flat at the bottom of Lake Isabella where water levels have fallen to 8 percent. After more than a decade of the ongoing drought, the man-made Lake Isabella has shrunk and allowed access to the foundations of Whiskey Flat, an infamous Wild West town home to the gold rush, shootings, and slaughter of Native Americans.
Keeping it Real: Death in Detention – Incarceration in California
Hardly a week goes by in the Inland Empire lately without a new report of an inmate death in either Riverside or San Bernardino County. As recently reported by the IE Voice on August 15, 2022, An arrest should not be a death sentence. Whether the cause of death is...
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 8-12
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. 11:55 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Westmorland resident saying a man came to her father’s door asking for water, then threw a rock through the window.
CROSS COUNTRY: Strahm Wins West Wetlands Invite in Yuma
YUMA — Coming down the home stretch of the West Wetlands Invitational cross country meet here on Saturday, Sept. 10, Holtville High School junior Lillian Strahm was giving everything she had to catch race leader Katie Bell from Lake Havasu High. With about 25 yards left in the 3.1-mile...
Drier and sunny days will return for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Storm system continues to move to the Northeast clearing out the Desert Southwest. As the night continues it will be breezy with gusts peaking at 20 MPH with stronger gusts for Southeastern California. A drying trend enters the region, which will finally drop our dew...
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry week ahead for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The extratropical remnants of Kay have finally been dislodged now with a more elongated troughing appearance as the system shears east in stronger westerly flow approaching the SW Conus. On its eastern periphery, a 30kt southerly jet has materialized with very favorable. divergent flow aloft...
