ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

California’s heat wave affects twitter

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - California's heat wave has knocked a key twitter data center offline. If there's another outage elsewhere, the service could go dark for some users. A Twitter executive said the platform lost its Sacramento data center region on September 5th due to extreme heat. That puts the platform...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a woman reported missing on August 26, 2022. She is believed to be somewhere in the Palm Springs area. Chanelle Martinique Hall, 29, was reported missing by her mother, Crystal Hall who lives in Arizona. Indio police said Chanelle was reported missing on 8/26/22, and her The post Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Bucklin Park Challenge Course Beckons Area’s Adolescents

EL CENTRO — It took mere minutes for the first community member to attempt to tackle the Bucklin Park Challenge Course after it officially opened to the public the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Granted, 3-year-old Israel Amaya was a little too young to fully enjoy or conquer the...
EL CENTRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
County
Imperial County, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Brawley, CA
Local
California Government
kyma.com

Imperial County prepares for November 8 general election

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters (ROV) is starting its search for election workers, poll workers and inspectors. To qualify as an election worker, you must be one of the following:. • A registered voter in California. • A legal permanent resident of the...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

California megadrought reveals notorious hidden ghost town Whiskey Flat as Lake Isabella shrinks to 8% of usual size: Wild West valley boomed in gold rush era before it was overrun with outlaws and Native Americans were slaughtered before it was flooded

California's megadrought has revealed the ghost town of Whiskey Flat at the bottom of Lake Isabella where water levels have fallen to 8 percent. After more than a decade of the ongoing drought, the man-made Lake Isabella has shrunk and allowed access to the foundations of Whiskey Flat, an infamous Wild West town home to the gold rush, shootings, and slaughter of Native Americans.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Imperial Valley#Film Industry#Economy#Feature Films#Beauty Mark Salon#L A#Korean
kyma.com

Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
EL CENTRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 8-12

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. 11:55 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Westmorland resident saying a man came to her father’s door asking for water, then threw a rock through the window.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

CROSS COUNTRY: Strahm Wins West Wetlands Invite in Yuma

YUMA — Coming down the home stretch of the West Wetlands Invitational cross country meet here on Saturday, Sept. 10, Holtville High School junior Lillian Strahm was giving everything she had to catch race leader Katie Bell from Lake Havasu High. With about 25 yards left in the 3.1-mile...
HOLTVILLE, CA
kyma.com

Drier and sunny days will return for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Storm system continues to move to the Northeast clearing out the Desert Southwest. As the night continues it will be breezy with gusts peaking at 20 MPH with stronger gusts for Southeastern California. A drying trend enters the region, which will finally drop our dew...
YUMA, AZ
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry week ahead for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The extratropical remnants of Kay have finally been dislodged now with a more elongated troughing appearance as the system shears east in stronger westerly flow approaching the SW Conus. On its eastern periphery, a 30kt southerly jet has materialized with very favorable. divergent flow aloft...
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy