FOXBusiness
TD Bank joins others in offering special purpose credit programs to homebuyers
More banks have been offering special purpose credit programs (SPCP) to help homebuyers cover down payments and closing costs. TD Bank launched an SPCP in March called the TD Home Access Mortgage that is meant to increase homeownership opportunities in majority Black and Hispanic communities in markets within the bank's footprint, which spans from Maine to Florida. It is a 97% loan-to-value product that "only requires $500 of the borrower's own funds," TD Bank's head of community lending and development Michael Innis-Thompson explained to FOX Business.
Today’s 15-year mortgage refinance rates offer best money-saving opportunity | September 14, 2022
6 reasons why senior homeowners should consider a personal loan for home improvements
Aging houses need regular maintenance and improvement — to keep you safe, to make your home more comfortable to live in, and to preserve the value of your investment. If you don’t like the idea of risking your home equity in your senior years, a home improvement loan can be a good option for financing your project.
Credit access, debt balances rise in Q2: TransUnion study
More consumers gained access to credit in the second quarter of this year and as a result, their debt also increased, according to a recent report from TransUnion. The number of consumers with credit cards and personal loans rose to new record highs in the second quarter, according to TransUnion’s Quarterly Credit Industry Insights Report.
IRS refunding $1.2B in late-filing penalties, here's how to collect the money
The Internal Revenue Service is sending refunds to more than a million Americans who filed their taxes late in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic – but time is running out for taxpayers to collect the money. Nearly 1.6 million filers will automatically receive refunds or credits worth...
15- and 10-year mortgage rates tumble | September 12, 2022
US national debt nears $31T: What it means and why it's a concern
The U.S. national debt is steadily approaching $31 trillion, according to the data released Friday by the Treasury Department. The federal government's total public debt outstanding sits at about $30.9 trillion as of Friday, with roughly $24.3 trillion of it being held by the public and $6.6 trillion in intragovernmental holdings, which include federal trust funds and other accounts. The U.S. national debt previously hit a milestone in February 2022, when it surpassed $30 trillion for the first time.
Inflation could give Social Security recipients a record $1,700 increase next year
Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group focusing on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be 8.7%, based on...
Delayed IRS returns, consumers provide inflation expectations and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Tuesday's trading. IRS PLAYING CATCHUP: The Internal Revenue Service is sending refunds to more than a million Americans who filed their taxes late in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic – but time is running out for taxpayers to collect the money.
Wells Fargo in $94M settlement over mortgage forbearance during pandemic
Wells Fargo & Co has reached a $94 million settlement to resolve class-action claims it sent more than 200,000 struggling mortgage borrowers into forbearance during the COVID-19 pandemic without their consent. The proposed settlement was filed last week in the federal court in Columbus, Ohio, and requires a judge's approval.
Average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hits 6% for first time in 14 years
The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit the 6% mark for the first time in 14 years, according to a Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey released Wednesday. The MBA's latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey found the average interest rate for the most popular U.S. home loan rose from...
Aflac CEO says inflation is impacting Americans’ ability to afford ‘higher costs of health care’
With another aggressive rate hike expected from the Federal Reserve following August’s hot inflation report, Aflac’s chairman and CEO warned how higher rates can force average Americans to lose control of their "purse strings." "Inflation's terrible for the consumer and it really creates a problem," CEO Dan Amos...
Inflation now causing financial pain for most Americans, survey shows
The hottest inflation in four decades is inflicting financial pain on a majority of Americans as the cost of everyday necessities remains stubbornly high, according to a new survey published by Gallup. About 56% of respondents said they are feeling the sting of price increases, up from 49% in January...
