TD Bank joins others in offering special purpose credit programs to homebuyers

More banks have been offering special purpose credit programs (SPCP) to help homebuyers cover down payments and closing costs. TD Bank launched an SPCP in March called the TD Home Access Mortgage that is meant to increase homeownership opportunities in majority Black and Hispanic communities in markets within the bank's footprint, which spans from Maine to Florida. It is a 97% loan-to-value product that "only requires $500 of the borrower's own funds," TD Bank's head of community lending and development Michael Innis-Thompson explained to FOX Business.
Credit access, debt balances rise in Q2: TransUnion study

More consumers gained access to credit in the second quarter of this year and as a result, their debt also increased, according to a recent report from TransUnion. The number of consumers with credit cards and personal loans rose to new record highs in the second quarter, according to TransUnion’s Quarterly Credit Industry Insights Report.
15- and 10-year mortgage rates tumble | September 12, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
US national debt nears $31T: What it means and why it's a concern

The U.S. national debt is steadily approaching $31 trillion, according to the data released Friday by the Treasury Department. The federal government's total public debt outstanding sits at about $30.9 trillion as of Friday, with roughly $24.3 trillion of it being held by the public and $6.6 trillion in intragovernmental holdings, which include federal trust funds and other accounts. The U.S. national debt previously hit a milestone in February 2022, when it surpassed $30 trillion for the first time.
Inflation could give Social Security recipients a record $1,700 increase next year

Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group focusing on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be 8.7%, based on...
Wells Fargo in $94M settlement over mortgage forbearance during pandemic

Wells Fargo & Co has reached a $94 million settlement to resolve class-action claims it sent more than 200,000 struggling mortgage borrowers into forbearance during the COVID-19 pandemic without their consent. The proposed settlement was filed last week in the federal court in Columbus, Ohio, and requires a judge's approval.
Inflation now causing financial pain for most Americans, survey shows

The hottest inflation in four decades is inflicting financial pain on a majority of Americans as the cost of everyday necessities remains stubbornly high, according to a new survey published by Gallup. About 56% of respondents said they are feeling the sting of price increases, up from 49% in January...
