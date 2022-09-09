The U.S. national debt is steadily approaching $31 trillion, according to the data released Friday by the Treasury Department. The federal government's total public debt outstanding sits at about $30.9 trillion as of Friday, with roughly $24.3 trillion of it being held by the public and $6.6 trillion in intragovernmental holdings, which include federal trust funds and other accounts. The U.S. national debt previously hit a milestone in February 2022, when it surpassed $30 trillion for the first time.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO