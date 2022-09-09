Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
KPLC TV
South Beau Closet renting homecoming apparel for free
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $3.9M in Hurricane Laura recovery funds
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3,944,820.93 in Hurricane Laura recovery funds for Southwest Louisiana, according to Congressman Clay Higgins. The federal grant funding has been allocated for the following:. $1,029,759.50 to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. $1,784,434.28 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. $1,130,627.15...
KPLC TV
La. lawmakers revisit ditching state income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s state income tax policy has been debated for a number of years. And as much as some would like to see it tossed away, it won’t be that easy. “You can’t just wave a magic wand and say, ‘I’m gonna get rid...
KPLC TV
Preparing for flu season and getting boosted
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cold and flu season are upon Louisiana, but staying up to date on all shot like COVID-19 is essential, according to doctors. Doctors say if you don’t want to get sick, the best thing to do is get vaccinated. Governor John Bel Edwards and state health leaders with LDH rolled up their sleeves to get COVID booster and flu shots.
KPLC TV
Allen Toussaint Legacy Act aims to protect identity rights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New legislation passed this year works to protect identity rights in Louisiana, an effort to protect a person’s image and likeness. The iconic Allen Toussaint, a New Orleans musician, songwriter and producer now has a law passed in his name. Toussaint died in 2015...
KPLC TV
CPSO dive team recovers truck reported stolen in 2017
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a truck reported stolen nearly five years ago while conducting dive training in Carlyss Tuesday. The pickup truck was reported stolen from a business parking lot in Sulphur in October 2017, according to CPSO. Divers found it...
KPLC TV
Louisiana State Fire Marshal issues guidance ahead of new carbon monoxide law change
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is giving guidance ahead of an upcoming carbon monoxide law change for houses and real estate industries. Louisiana Legislature Act 458 says any house sold or leased after Jan. 1, 2023, needs to have at least one carbon monoxide detector in the home.
KPLC TV
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights. The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31. One of the children rescued was a...
KPLC TV
LIVE: Public Service Commission candidate forum
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) candidates will be on hand to discuss their positions and answer the public’s questions regarding the regulation of high utility bills tonight. The Alliance for Affordable Energy (AAE) will be hosting a candidate forum at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept....
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great Day Thursday, A Few Storms This Weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve been in a quiet weather pattern here in Southwest Louisiana, and that looks to continue into Thursday as well. With a frontal system still stalled in the Gulf of Mexico, drier air behind it will remain over the area, keeping rain and oppressive humidity out of the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures may be a little higher than what they have been the past couple days though, as highs may approach the upper 80′s for portions of the area. Our low temperatures Thursday night still look to remain in the mid 60′s. Unfortunately, this break from the heat is starting to come to an end. By the weekend, our temperatures may start to crawl closer to 90 during the day and could be accompanied by some scattered storms thanks to a small upper-level disturbance that will be nearby. With that being said, neither day during the weekend looks like a washout at this time.
KPLC TV
Girl attacked by cougar shares near-death experience
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - A young girl from Washington state who was attacked by a cougar is sharing her story of survival and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy spent a week at the hospital after she was attacked by a cougar in May while...
