Climb aboard Railroad Days in Council Bluffs Sept. 24
From exploring the Union Pacific Museum to climbing rail cars at Rails West, the city's railroad attractions will be open to the public.
'I figured it was destroyed': Iowa Western students restore helicopter used in the Vietnam War
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — For months, a team of students at Iowa Western Community College has been restoring a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter. Those that fly the aircraft prefer to call the helicopter by its nickname, "Huey." It was one of the most common aircraft used in the Vietnam...
Iowa is Home to a Haunted Jail That You Can Tour [PHOTOS]
Did you know that Iowa is home to an incredibly unique (and possibly haunted) jailhouse?. The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs all the way back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour!
Wait, You Can Get Land For Free In Iowa?!
Free land?!?! That sounds too good to be true. All across the country, small towns are just giving away free land in an effort to help grow their population. And yes, this is totally free. Iowa has some of these plots available in both Manella and Marne. But is there...
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
(Editor’s note: this story has been updated with jury verdict on Wednesday) COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in […] The post Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?
John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
Why Amazon Warehouses in Iowa Sit Empty and Unused
Amazon's two latest Iowa fulfillment warehouses sit empty and unused. It certainly isn't what the company promised when it announced it would build the warehouses and employ hundreds of Iowans. What went wrong?. Back in January, Amazon told the city of Council Bluffs that the company planned to hire 500...
Omaha buildings evacuated after gas line struck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People had to evacuate several buildings after a gas line was struck. According to Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.), around 10 a.m. Tuesday a gas line was struck by a contractor near 24th and M Street. M.U.D. says the gas line was properly marked by Nebraska 811...
Robinson and Schmid recap ISAC experience
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors held discussion regarding a familiar topic at its Aug. 30 meeting: The Summit Carbon Pipeline. Supervisors Donna Robinson and Charla Schmid, who both attended the recent Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Annual Conference the week of Aug. 22, were tasked with talking with other area supervisors about their plans for the carbon pipeline being potentially built through their communities.
Omaha I-680 loop scheduled for temporary closure due to construction
OMAHA, Neb. -- An interstate loop in Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this week for bridge deck resurfacing. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said, depending on the weather, construction on the southbound Interstate 680 loop to eastbound West Dodge Road will start Sept. 14 to Sept. 15 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.
Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River
Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
AgriVision Equipment Group announces new Taylor County location
(Lenox) -- Plans for a larger and state-of-the-art AgriVision Equipment Group facility in Lenox are in the making. Officials with AgriVision announced late last week that they would be constructing a new Taylor County facility just north of the current Lenox location and also incorporate the Creston operation. Tony Douglas is the location manager for the Lenox and Creston facilities. Douglas says the decision for a new, combined facility came after reviewing and comparing what it would take to get the two current facilities up to today's standards.
Pedestrian accident reported at harvest parade
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a pedestrian accident Saturday evening at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival parade. A sheriff’s office press release says the Murray Fire Department received an emergency call during the parade and had to leave the parade in an expedited manner. The Murray fire...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
Stanton, Iowa hopes to attract more businesses, tourists and residents
Stanton doesn't want to stay in the past -- they've got projects for the future. The latest census shows about 700 people living in the city. Stanton wants to keep them and even grow.
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
