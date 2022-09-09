Orlando Science Center offers half-price tickets Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors can engage in learning about science this weekend with a discount.

The Orlando Science Center will offer half-price admission Sunday.

With a $12 ticket, guests can experience a new exhibit called Canstruction, which is a food drive designed to look like a sculpture.

The food will be gathered at the end of the exhibit and donated to the Second Harvest of Central Florida.

This admission will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These tickets are only available online and can be purchased here.

