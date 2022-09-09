The Summit Department of Community Programs is announcing its Share the Fun Club program for the 2022-2023 school year. The Share the Fun Club is a fully supervised, drop-in, after-school program for Summit residents in grades 1 to 8. Program supervisors will lead children through a variety of interactive gym games and activities, arts and crafts, homework help, and more. The program operates at the Summit Community Center, located at 100 Ashwood Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on all school days and most half-session school days from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO