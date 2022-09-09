The Springfield City Council will have several big items on its agenda for next week. The council’s committee of the whole advanced a proposal for the city to take over jurisdiction, and maintenance costs, for a stretch of MacArthur Boulevard that’s currently under state control. The transfer would happen after the state finishes a planned multi-million-dollar upgrade of the route. Some aldermen question why the city would want to take on that additional cost. But others say the state has been too slow to fix problems on that thoroughfare, and the city could be more responsive.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO