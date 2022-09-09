Read full article on original website
wlds.com
A Springfield man arrested in Benld yesterday in connection to a double homicide in Springfield on Sunday has now been charged. The State Journal Register’s Steven Spearie reports that 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of John & Gloria Norgaard.
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for former Quincy nightclub owner facing assault charges now on February docket
QUINCY — Judge Amy Lannerd put the trial for a former Quincy nightclub owner accused of assaulting a Quincy University student on the docket in February 2023. Steven W. Homan, 48, made an appearance before Lannerd in Adams County Circuit Court on Tuesday with Ben Song, an associate with the St. Louis firm of Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry. Song appeared on behalf of Scott Rosenblum, who has represented rapper Nelly and former St. Louis Rams football stars Marshall Faulk and Leonard Little.
wmay.com
The man arrested in connection with a double homicide in Springfield has been formally charged with first-degree murder… and is being held on $5 million bond. Mark Crites, Jr., of Springfield was taken into custody in Macoupin County Monday morning, a day after the shooting deaths of John and Gloria Norgaard in their home on Southwind Drive. Crites was initially charged in an unrelated arson case from a fire that broke out at the home of one of his relatives Saturday night.
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
wmay.com
Man Faces Felony Charges In Vandalism Of MLK Statue In Springfield
A suspect is in custody and is being held on $50,000 bond in connection with the vandalism of the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in the State Capitol Complex in downtown Springfield. 24-year-old Fernando Garcia was arrested Monday, accused of knocking the statue off its pedestal. He’s facing a felony...
25newsnow.com
Local sheriffs preparing for elimination of cash bail
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Cash bail is set to end in Illinois on January 1, but it won’t create a catch and release system in its place. Posting bail won’t be required for those charged with certain crimes, instead, the court system will rely on pretrial release agreements. Concern on social media has spread that crimes like aggravated battery, second degree murder and other offenses would get someone booked, given a court date and then released out into the public.
muddyrivernews.com
Central Illinois man pleads guilty in connection with breach of U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON – An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law. enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on. Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S....
Update at 5:55 p.m. on 9/12/2022 Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the person arrested in Benld on Monday is 23-year-old Mark Crites Jr. Campbell added that Crites Jr. was arrested on an arson warrant unrelated to the murders of John and Gloria Norgaard. Crites has not been charged yet in relation to the murders. […]
wmay.com
The victims of Sunday’s double homicide in Springfield have been identified… and police have located a vehicle that may be connected to the incident, and have taken a man into custody. Coroner Jim Allmon says 67-year-old John Norgaard died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his 69-year-old wife Gloria...
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Hull in Pike County Jail facing drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Hull are lodged in the Pike County Jail on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. Sept. 6 to a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. After an investigation, Carmella I. Birchum, 38, and James M. Gardiner, 53, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
newschannel20.com
Police needs help identifying Walmart thief
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christopher A. Nichols of Rockport sold a glass/repair building at 1351...
wmay.com
The deaths of two people found inside a Springfield home Sunday morning are being investigated as a double homicide. A family member discovered the bodies of a husband and wife in their 60s around 8:30am Sunday and called 911. A huge police presence converged on the scene in the 500 block of Southwind Drive, at the south end of Springfield.
nprillinois.org
Authorities investigating a suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side. Congressman Ray LaHood calling for tax rebates for manufacturers. Many Illinois taxpayers will soon see tax rebate checks in the mail. Two Illinois lawmakers are pushing for a wind farm off the shores of Lake Michigan. Springfield Public Schools enrollment...
WAND TV
Man arrested for allegedly toppling Martin Luther King Jr statue across from the State Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A man is in jail after allegedly toppling the Martin Luther King Jr. statue across the street from the State Capitol. Police say Fernando Garcia Martinez toppled the statue over the weekend. Martinez has been charged with one count of damage to state property. He is expected...
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
wmay.com
City Council To Consider MacArthur Jurisdiction, Township Referendum
The Springfield City Council will have several big items on its agenda for next week. The council’s committee of the whole advanced a proposal for the city to take over jurisdiction, and maintenance costs, for a stretch of MacArthur Boulevard that’s currently under state control. The transfer would happen after the state finishes a planned multi-million-dollar upgrade of the route. Some aldermen question why the city would want to take on that additional cost. But others say the state has been too slow to fix problems on that thoroughfare, and the city could be more responsive.
wmay.com
Funeral Home Owner’s Liquor License Bid Rejected
A Springfield funeral home owner has lost her bid to obtain a liquor license for an adjacent reception center. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services and the Ruby Recreational Community Center. She had sought a liquor license so that she could serve alcohol during family gatherings and other events at the reception facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposed the license, saying his constituents did not want another business in their neighborhood serving liquor and potentially adding to problems in the area. Now aldermen have withdrawn the liquor license request completely after learning that the reception center sits too close to a building that’s being used as a church, violating zoning rules that require a setback of at least 100 feet.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 12, 2022
Ray Williams,57, for False Report of Theft at the Adams County Jail on 9/8/22. Lodged 143. Colby Daly,36, Quincy, reports the theft of numerous items from his garage at 412 Spring between 9/3/22 and 9/7/22. 128. David Kelso, 51, Quincy, reports the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2019...
