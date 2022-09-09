Read full article on original website
Delaware Office Of Highway Safety Anticipates Increase in Motorcycle Traffic for Delmarva Bike Week
DOVER, Del. (September 12, 2022) — The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is partnering with State and local law enforcement in anticipation of Delmarva Bike Week, where thousands of motorcycles are expected to roll into the Delmarva area in conjunction with the Ocean City MD BikeFest event. This high visibility enforcement will run from 9/15 -9/18 with a focus on keeping motorcyclists safe and a reminder that everyone should be following safe riding and driving practices.
Delaware Waterfowl and Trout Stamp Art Winners Chosen
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Richard Clifton, a wildlife artist from the Milford area, won the Delaware waterfowl stamp contest for the 10th time with his painting of a wood duck in bottomland swamp. /DNREC photo. Two accomplished artists have again won top honors in Delaware’s Waterfowl...
