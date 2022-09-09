ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos, CA

police1.com

Thieves steal 4 catalytic converters from San Francisco PD vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO — Earlier this week, four San Francisco Police Department vehicles were targeted for their catalytic converters. Mission Local reported that the incident might have occurred in the early morning hours on September 12. The theft was discovered by personnel later that afternoon. “On September 12, 2022, at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

