The Associated Press

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation...
AFP

US Senate takes first step to direct military aid to Taiwan

A Senate committee took the first step Wednesday toward the United States directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan and making ties more official, ramping up support following soaring tensions with Beijing. The United States for decades has sold weapons to Taiwan but the new legislation will go further by providing US security assistance of $4.5 billion over four years, a step sure to infuriate Beijing. 
The Independent

Trump’s mystery golf course meet was about hosting controversial Saudi-funded tournament, report says

Donald Trump’s mystery sighting at his Virginia golf course this week was in connection with arrangements being made for an upcoming event with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tournament, a report said.On Monday, Mr Trump was spotted touring the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, alongside a number of men including Brad Enie, his director of grounds for the club.The former president posted a statement on Truth Social and said: “Working today at @TrumpWashingtonDC on the Potomac River. What an incredible place!”The trip had sparked speculation after it was first announced that Mr Trump would...
msn.com

Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision

Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
