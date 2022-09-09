Read full article on original website
Related
China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation...
US Senate takes first step to direct military aid to Taiwan
A Senate committee took the first step Wednesday toward the United States directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan and making ties more official, ramping up support following soaring tensions with Beijing. The United States for decades has sold weapons to Taiwan but the new legislation will go further by providing US security assistance of $4.5 billion over four years, a step sure to infuriate Beijing.
Trump’s mystery golf course meet was about hosting controversial Saudi-funded tournament, report says
Donald Trump’s mystery sighting at his Virginia golf course this week was in connection with arrangements being made for an upcoming event with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tournament, a report said.On Monday, Mr Trump was spotted touring the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, alongside a number of men including Brad Enie, his director of grounds for the club.The former president posted a statement on Truth Social and said: “Working today at @TrumpWashingtonDC on the Potomac River. What an incredible place!”The trip had sparked speculation after it was first announced that Mr Trump would...
People in Lebanon are holding up banks to withdraw their own money amid the country's financial crisis
To prevent capital flight, banks in Lebanon have been limiting the amount of money depositors can withdraw from their bank accounts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Japan opposition calls for fiscal stimulus, not rate hike, to cope with weak yen
TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japan should not raise interest rates to stem recent sharp falls in the yen to 24-year lows but instead deploy further fiscal stimulus to ease the pain of rising living costs caused by the weak currency, the head of the country's opposition party said.
msn.com
Bill Gates says he’s taken the brunt of COVID conspiracy abuse because people don’t know who Anthony Fauci is outside the U.S.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Bill Gates through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has spent over $2 billion to strengthen the global response to the pandemic by making vaccines available to lower-income countries and funding the development of antivirals or immunotherapies. But in the minds of a small sect...
msn.com
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
Comments / 0