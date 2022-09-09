Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Related
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients
The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
gratefulweb.com
Aftershock Set Times & Onsite Experiences Announced
There are just a few weeks left until the West Coast’s Biggest Rock Festival, Aftershock, returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 6-9, 2022 for its 10th anniversary event. Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents are pleased to announce the music set times, additional onsite entertainment and unique food offerings for the popular event that returns bigger than ever this year, expanding to four full days (after a half 4th day in 2021) and adding a 4th music stage to host a lineup of over 90 bands.
188 days | Pitbull mix adopted at Sacramento SPCA after half-year stay
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large, older dogs are not always the most popular among families looking to adopt, according to a Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) spokesperson. Still, half-a-year in South Sacramento without a permanent home was a particularly long time for a pitbull mix...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Revel Opens Independent Living Community in Folsom, California
FOLSOM, Calif. — Revel Communities, a division of The Wolff Company representing a portfolio of independent living communities, has opened its newest community, Revel Folsom. Revel Folsom is the latest expansion for Revel across the Western U.S. and will join Revel Palm Desert and Revel Lodi as the brand’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Big Sexy Brewing Company
Get yourself some big savings on this week for Be Our Guest. Today we have Big Sexy Brewing Company.
villagelife.com
South Fork Grille brings casual, hip vibe to Town Center
Sienna owners Mark and Karoline Platt have never shied away from piling more on their dinner plate — proverbial dinner plate, that is. Not only are they in the midst of renovating the site above Pottery World in the Montaño De El Dorado Shopping Plaza to relocate Sienna from La Borgata, but the couple has just opened a brand-new restaurant in the El Dorado Hills Town Center, South Fork Grille.
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!
Sexy as they are, they just do not mature in the Sacramento Valley. Even before the weather warmed up (I mean year around) I have never been able to get a Brussels Sprout to develop. Neither has anyone that I know, past or present in the valley. These are marine climate plants, Salinas area, Greenfield, Gilroy, Monterey (when I lived there) and I know your asking why, who likes them? In fact the Santa Cruz Brussels Sprout festival was canned in 1993 due to lack of interest.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Winds pose risk in Mosquito Fire, Newsom urges ‘no’ on Prop 30, Sacramento sports bar shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Protestors clash on Broadway over crime, homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses on Broadway have recently shut their doors due to safety concerns. Some neighbors in Land Park say it's the unhoused that are to blame and many of them gathered on Broadway to demand change but they were met with opposition Saturday. "I've never seen...
KCRA.com
Land Park protesters met with counter-protest, clash over how to handle crime in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A protest over crime in Land Park got heated on Saturday when protestors and counter-protesters clashed over how to help. Neighbors gathered near the Tower Cafe to protest what they are calling an increase in crime in their neighborhood. "Every day you can just walk down...
South Stockton native accepted into Yale University Ph.D. program
STOCKTON — A south Stockton native and Edison High School graduate is preparing to become a doctor in American Studies with a Ph.D. from Yale University.Saeeda Islam's reality once seemed only possible in a dream. "I feel like I'm still kind of in shock like is this really happening," Islam said. After growing up in Stockton and attending Edison High School, her new home is Yale's 300-year-old campus. "Setting foot at an Ivy League institution on the first day of school felt very surreal for me; I was sitting in class and still couldn't believe it," Islam said.Islam, whose first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a motor vehicle collision was reported early Monday morning in Old North Sacramento. The officials stated that a speeding vehicle hit a [..]
West Sacramento man arrested in attempted Roseville mugging
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a West Sacramento man was arrested as a suspect in an attempted robbery over the weekend. Police said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a man wearing a ski mask approached someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Antelope Creek Drive, near the trail. The suspect, identified […]
Why is there a big, red rabbit at Sacramento International Airport?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed the big red rabbit at the Sacramento International Airport and wondered why it's there?. It turns out travelers started a tradition that has the rabbit making money for the airport — all by accident. Collecting coins has become a weekly thing for...
Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento County Hiring Event for Behavioral Health Services Sept. 15 and 16
Sacramento County’s Division of Behavioral Health Services is hosting an in-person hiring and career fair on September 15 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and September 16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 9310 Tech Center Drive, Sacramento, CA 95826. Sacramento County Division of Behavioral Health...
KCRA.com
One dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Sacramento sports bar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a sports bar in the Natomas area of Sacramento early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting happened at the Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue and Truxel Road just after midnight, according to authorities.
KCRA.com
Prosecutors asking that Sherri Papini get 8 months in prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Prosecutors say the Shasta County woman who pled guilty to faking her own kidnapping should serve eight months in prison. In a sentencing memorandum filed with the Sacramento Federal Court, prosecutors say that eight months, though on the low end of sentencing guidelines, is consistent with the plea agreement that Papini accepted. They add that "A lesser sentence, such as the one.
2 women found dead less than 2 miles away from each other in Linda
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two women were found dead, less than two miles apart in Yuba County last week. The cause of death is still a mystery, which is keeping locals on edge. "I wouldn't be walking around here at night. I don't care who you are. It's just not safe," Christina Samlouk, who is a resident of Linda for about six years.
Comments / 0