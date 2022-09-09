ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients

The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
gratefulweb.com

Aftershock Set Times & Onsite Experiences Announced

There are just a few weeks left until the West Coast’s Biggest Rock Festival, Aftershock, returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 6-9, 2022 for its 10th anniversary event. Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents are pleased to announce the music set times, additional onsite entertainment and unique food offerings for the popular event that returns bigger than ever this year, expanding to four full days (after a half 4th day in 2021) and adding a 4th music stage to host a lineup of over 90 bands.
SACRAMENTO, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Revel Opens Independent Living Community in Folsom, California

FOLSOM, Calif. — Revel Communities, a division of The Wolff Company representing a portfolio of independent living communities, has opened its newest community, Revel Folsom. Revel Folsom is the latest expansion for Revel across the Western U.S. and will join Revel Palm Desert and Revel Lodi as the brand’s...
FOLSOM, CA
villagelife.com

South Fork Grille brings casual, hip vibe to Town Center

Sienna owners Mark and Karoline Platt have never shied away from piling more on their dinner plate — proverbial dinner plate, that is. Not only are they in the midst of renovating the site above Pottery World in the Montaño De El Dorado Shopping Plaza to relocate Sienna from La Borgata, but the couple has just opened a brand-new restaurant in the El Dorado Hills Town Center, South Fork Grille.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
michael w clark

Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!

Sexy as they are, they just do not mature in the Sacramento Valley. Even before the weather warmed up (I mean year around) I have never been able to get a Brussels Sprout to develop. Neither has anyone that I know, past or present in the valley. These are marine climate plants, Salinas area, Greenfield, Gilroy, Monterey (when I lived there) and I know your asking why, who likes them? In fact the Santa Cruz Brussels Sprout festival was canned in 1993 due to lack of interest.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Protestors clash on Broadway over crime, homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses on Broadway have recently shut their doors due to safety concerns. Some neighbors in Land Park say it's the unhoused that are to blame and many of them gathered on Broadway to demand change but they were met with opposition Saturday. "I've never seen...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Stockton native accepted into Yale University Ph.D. program

STOCKTON —  A south Stockton native and Edison High School graduate is preparing to become a doctor in American Studies with a Ph.D. from Yale University.Saeeda Islam's reality once seemed only possible in a dream. "I feel like I'm still kind of in shock like is this really happening," Islam said. After growing up in Stockton and attending Edison High School, her new home is Yale's 300-year-old campus. "Setting foot at an Ivy League institution on the first day of school felt very surreal for me; I was sitting in class and still couldn't believe it," Islam said.Islam, whose first...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento man arrested in attempted Roseville mugging

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a West Sacramento man was arrested as a suspect in an attempted robbery over the weekend.  Police said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a man wearing a ski mask approached someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Antelope Creek Drive, near the trail. The suspect, identified […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
ANTELOPE, CA
KCRA.com

One dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Sacramento sports bar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a sports bar in the Natomas area of Sacramento early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting happened at the Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue and Truxel Road just after midnight, according to authorities.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Prosecutors asking that Sherri Papini get 8 months in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Prosecutors say the Shasta County woman who pled guilty to faking her own kidnapping should serve eight months in prison. In a sentencing memorandum filed with the Sacramento Federal Court, prosecutors say that eight months, though on the low end of sentencing guidelines, is consistent with the plea agreement that Papini accepted. They add that "A lesser sentence, such as the one.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 women found dead less than 2 miles away from each other in Linda

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two women were found dead, less than two miles apart in Yuba County last week. The cause of death is still a mystery, which is keeping locals on edge. "I wouldn't be walking around here at night. I don't care who you are. It's just not safe," Christina Samlouk, who is a resident of Linda for about six years.
YUBA COUNTY, CA

