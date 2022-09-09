ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police searching for endangered missing man

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'I Need Box' started for one grade at a local school gets flooded with donations

PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati public school teachers are giving back to their students with the help of people all across the country. Before the start of the school year, 5th grade English and Language Arts Teacher Margie DiMuzio and her intervention specialist Brittany Noble wanted to do something different to help grow the community in their classroom at Cincinnati Public's Carson School.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Chapter: Local Marine discharged after criticizing Afghanistan evacuation writes book

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It's a new start for a local Marine discharged after speaking out against the way the United States evacuated Afghanistan in 2021. Sitting in his childhood home in Anderson Township, Stuart Scheller says his life looks a lot different these days. His time is mostly filled with family and touring the country for his new book, "Crisis of Command."
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Ohio man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN Newsource/WOIO/WKRC) - In Ohio, a man was arrested for climbing through an airport luggage carousel. Police recently released a video that caught 29-year-old Nicholas Garrett climbing through a carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on July 3. Garrett told police he did it after he noticed his...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKRC

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County. According to sources, a woman was killed by man who then drove away from the scene and killed himself. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating but no names have been released.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Ohio tattoo artist admits to inking 'worst tattoo ever'

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WNWO) - A Bowling Green tattoo artist took to Facebook on Friday to explain why he botched a 2007 ink job, that some have come to know as the "world's worst portrait tattoo." Dennis Foust said in part, "The portrait tattoo getting all the attention today was...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WKRC

College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Parents call for school district to drop demon mascot

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) – A Kentucky school board was forced to confront its demons Tuesday when parents raised objections to the school mascot. The demon has been the official mascot at Williamstown Independent Schools for as long as anyone can remember, and students are referred to as "Demons." But Rachel Berry, who has three kids that attend Williamstown schools, said the mascot is offensive to her faith.
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WKRC

Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local baker gets cookies into Target stores

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Drunk driver who killed man, injured 2 women in crash sentenced to 5 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A judge Tuesday sent a drunk driver to prison for five years for killing a man in a crash. Arnell Moller pleaded guilty in August to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and assault. He was speeding in August 2020 when he struck three people standing on a sidewalk along Harrison Avenue in South Fairmount.
CINCINNATI, OH

