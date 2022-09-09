Read full article on original website
WKRC
Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
WKRC
Celebrating National Bourbon Heritage Month with a local bourbon bar named one of 100 best
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - September is officially National Bourbon Heritage Month, a holiday created to honor America’s native spirit. Bill Whitlow, co-owner of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink and manager of Wenzel Whiskey talks about some recent honors and he makes a cocktail called One Last Smoke.
WKRC
Local parents of children with rare disease hopeful after FDA approves experimental drug
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - There is new hope for a family Local 12 first introduced to you in September 2021. Jillian and Donald Arnolds' kids, Roman and Stella, have an extremely rare disease called ASMD. The Reds treated the Arnold family to a day at the ball park last September.
WKRC
Police searching for endangered missing man
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
WKRC
Honk-a-thon celebrates caregivers of those with intellectual, developmental disabilities
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - This week marks a time to recognize the heart and soul of support for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. It’s National Direct Support Professional Recognition Week. If you drove along High Street in Hamilton Wednesday afternoon, you likely heard cars honking. The honk-a-thon is...
WKRC
'I Need Box' started for one grade at a local school gets flooded with donations
PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati public school teachers are giving back to their students with the help of people all across the country. Before the start of the school year, 5th grade English and Language Arts Teacher Margie DiMuzio and her intervention specialist Brittany Noble wanted to do something different to help grow the community in their classroom at Cincinnati Public's Carson School.
WKRC
Super-Dodger: Scientist want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Scientists are looking to study people who have yet to get COVID-19. If you are one of the lucky people who has not had COVID or at least any symptoms from it, you might be what researchers now refer to as a "super-dodger." "I've been exposed a...
WKRC
UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
WKRC
New Chapter: Local Marine discharged after criticizing Afghanistan evacuation writes book
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It's a new start for a local Marine discharged after speaking out against the way the United States evacuated Afghanistan in 2021. Sitting in his childhood home in Anderson Township, Stuart Scheller says his life looks a lot different these days. His time is mostly filled with family and touring the country for his new book, "Crisis of Command."
WKRC
Ohio man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel
CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN Newsource/WOIO/WKRC) - In Ohio, a man was arrested for climbing through an airport luggage carousel. Police recently released a video that caught 29-year-old Nicholas Garrett climbing through a carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on July 3. Garrett told police he did it after he noticed his...
WKRC
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County. According to sources, a woman was killed by man who then drove away from the scene and killed himself. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating but no names have been released.
WKRC
Ohio tattoo artist admits to inking 'worst tattoo ever'
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WNWO) - A Bowling Green tattoo artist took to Facebook on Friday to explain why he botched a 2007 ink job, that some have come to know as the "world's worst portrait tattoo." Dennis Foust said in part, "The portrait tattoo getting all the attention today was...
WKRC
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
WKRC
Indiana grandfather reacts to daughter's arrest for granddaughter's death
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CNN Newsource/WRTV/WKRC) - After three years an arrest has finally been made in the case of a missing baby in Indiana. It is the girl's mother, and her grandfather says if she is responsible, she should pay the price. It is a mixed bag of emotions for Chuck...
WKRC
CDC issues warning about rare condition that can lead to paralysis in children
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are asking parents to be on the lookout for some common symptoms seen in kids this time of year that get worse instead of better. It has to do with a new warning from the CDC about a rare condition that can lead to paralysis.
WKRC
Parents call for school district to drop demon mascot
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) – A Kentucky school board was forced to confront its demons Tuesday when parents raised objections to the school mascot. The demon has been the official mascot at Williamstown Independent Schools for as long as anyone can remember, and students are referred to as "Demons." But Rachel Berry, who has three kids that attend Williamstown schools, said the mascot is offensive to her faith.
WKRC
Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
WKRC
Local baker gets cookies into Target stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
WKRC
Drunk driver who killed man, injured 2 women in crash sentenced to 5 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A judge Tuesday sent a drunk driver to prison for five years for killing a man in a crash. Arnell Moller pleaded guilty in August to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and assault. He was speeding in August 2020 when he struck three people standing on a sidewalk along Harrison Avenue in South Fairmount.
WKRC
Historic boat no longer docked in New Richmond after officials ask it to be removed
MANCHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - The historic Showboat Majestic is no longer docked along the bank of the Ohio River in New Richmond. Video posted to Facebook over the weekend by David Peters shows the boat being pushed up river. In July, Local 12 reported that New Richmond officials requested the...
