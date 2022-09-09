Read full article on original website
Texas border town requests refrigerators to store bodies as migrant drownings increase
WASHINGTON (TND) — In Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said the town on the U.S.-Mexico border is overwhelmed and they’ve had to make a grim request due to a surge in migrant drownings. The fire department has asked for refrigerators to store bodies, saying that mortuaries can't handle the...
Abortion bill passes W.Va. Legislature, setting off firestorm of protest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill banning abortion with very few exceptions is headed to the desk of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The move by both the House and Senate on Tuesday set off a firestorm of protests that led to some being physically removed from the Capitol.
14 missing, endangered children rescued during operation 'Summer Knights'
NEW ORLEANS (WPDE) — Fourteen missing children in Louisiana have been rescued by U.S Marshals and eight arrests were made as part of operation "Summer Knights." The investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans. Some of...
Jena Nelson taking leave from teaching job to focus on race against Ryan Walters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Jena Nelson is taking a leave of absence from her teaching job with Oklahoma City Public Schools to focus on her campaign for State Superintendent against Ryan Walters, the district confirmed to FOX 25. The move is effective immediately for Nelson, the state's 2020 Teacher...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs executive order to bring relief Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Monday to try to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers who have been hit hard by drought conditions. According to the executive order:. An Emergency Drought Commission is to be immediately formed and shall exist until it...
Study finds Oklahoma drivers have some of the worst road rage in the country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma drivers rank fourth in the country for the worst road rage. The Forbes Advisor team analyzed 10 different metrics from a survey of 5,000 U.S. drivers. "Drivers in the Sooner State were the third most likely in the nation...
Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence, Palomar, to celebrate 5 year anniversary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence is celebrating its 5-year anniversary this week. Palomar opened in 2017 and is a non-profit that functions as a family justice center, collaborating with 41 community partners that provide services for victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse,
H.E.L.P Task Force recommends expanding SoonerCare coverage for pregnant, postpartum women
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Helping Every Life and Parent (H.E.L.P) Task Force unanimously recommended on Tuesday that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority expand coverage for SoonerCare members receiving pregnancy and postpartum services. Gov. Kevin Stitt created the H.E.L.P Task Force to study, evaluate, and make recommendations regarding policies,...
Raising Oklahoma: Getting Kids to Read More
Reading is a building block for all other subjects, so kids need to read as much as they can at school and at home. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can get their kids to read more and why it's so important to start those habits now.
Growing Oklahoma: Soil Sampling
Soil sampling is something you should be doing at least once a year to keep your yard and garden thriving. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how to take a soil sample from our yard and how they can actually test it for you to make sure things are balanced.
Mental Health Monday: Depression and the Change of Seasons
Fall is in the air and with the change of seasons often comes a change in our moods. We take a look at Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD, and how to spot the signs that you could be impacted by the changes in the weather. For more information...
Morning Milestone: Dianna Shand
We're giving a huge birthday shout out to Dianna Shand aka GIGI, her family show up for her birthday from all over the states. From your family and all of us from Living Oklahoma happy birthday GIGI. if you have a Morning Milestone share it. Just send it to our...
Great Taste of a Fair: Here's the best foods at the Oklahoma State Fair this year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The days are getting shorter and the temperature is getting lower at night, so that only means one thing: the Oklahoma State Fair is back. Packed full of live entertainment (Blue Oyster Cult! Foghat! Pig races!) and rides (the Sky Eye Wheel!), the State Fair officially opens to the public on Thursday.
