TAUNTON— It's that time of year once again: high school football is back in the Greater Taunton area. All four area teams kicked off their respective seasons last Friday, with Taunton earning a 33-7 win over New Bedford in a game that was shortened for safety concerns. Bridgewater-Raynham were shut out 42-0 on the road by Milford while Bristol-Plymouth fell 20-8 to Old Colony in a matchup coach John Parris called "a great test" for his young team and Dighton-Rehoboth lost 30-7 to Canton.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO