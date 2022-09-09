ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington football seeking first win, takes on Conard Thursday

WEST HARTFORD – The Newington Nor’easters and the Conard Red Wolves are each coming off big Week 1 losses at the hands of Southington and Staples. Newington figures to have the edge at quarterback in most of their matchups this season with senior Padraig Brown. The No. 7 Southington Blue Knights were able to minimize his efforts last Friday, however, taking the opener by a 35-14 final.
Friday Night Stars: Who is the Gazette Football Player of the Week for Week 1

TAUNTON— It's that time of year once again: high school football is back in the Greater Taunton area. All four area teams kicked off their respective seasons last Friday, with Taunton earning a 33-7 win over New Bedford in a game that was shortened for safety concerns. Bridgewater-Raynham were shut out 42-0 on the road by Milford while Bristol-Plymouth fell 20-8 to Old Colony in a matchup coach John Parris called "a great test" for his young team and Dighton-Rehoboth lost 30-7 to Canton.
Windham boys’ soccer team begins season strong

A meetup with Killingly High School, on Sept. 10, was the second official game of the season for the Windham High School varsity boys’ soccer team, and also the Whippets’ second win of the new season. The Whippets beat Wheeler High School, on Sept. 8, by a final score of 6-0, and beat the Killingly team by a final score of 3-2. The Windham High School varsity boys’ soccer team is coached by ...
