Stamford, Westhill football each get first win for head coaches Aland Joseph, Donny Panapada
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was a weekend of firsts for the two Stamford varsity football programs. Stamford and Westhill both won their season-opening games, which also resulted in the first wins for both head coaches with their respective programs. The CIAC website...
Newington Town Crier
Newington football seeking first win, takes on Conard Thursday
WEST HARTFORD – The Newington Nor’easters and the Conard Red Wolves are each coming off big Week 1 losses at the hands of Southington and Staples. Newington figures to have the edge at quarterback in most of their matchups this season with senior Padraig Brown. The No. 7 Southington Blue Knights were able to minimize his efforts last Friday, however, taking the opener by a 35-14 final.
Friday Night Stars: Who is the Gazette Football Player of the Week for Week 1
TAUNTON— It's that time of year once again: high school football is back in the Greater Taunton area. All four area teams kicked off their respective seasons last Friday, with Taunton earning a 33-7 win over New Bedford in a game that was shortened for safety concerns. Bridgewater-Raynham were shut out 42-0 on the road by Milford while Bristol-Plymouth fell 20-8 to Old Colony in a matchup coach John Parris called "a great test" for his young team and Dighton-Rehoboth lost 30-7 to Canton.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Aces one game closer to WNBA Championship with 85-71 win over Connecticut Sun
The Las Vegas Aces are one game away from winning the WNBA Championship after beating the Connecticut Sun, 85-71. The Aces were led by forward A'ja Wilson, who had an incredible plus-18 night with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line. Wilson also notched a double-double, pulling in 10 boards.
Windham boys’ soccer team begins season strong
A meetup with Killingly High School, on Sept. 10, was the second official game of the season for the Windham High School varsity boys’ soccer team, and also the Whippets’ second win of the new season. The Whippets beat Wheeler High School, on Sept. 8, by a final score of 6-0, and beat the Killingly team by a final score of 3-2. The Windham High School varsity boys’ soccer team is coached by ...
