Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. announced earlier this week that it was recalling nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products over contamination concerns. 497 pounds of product are affected, to be precise, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Included in the recall are 2-oz, 8-oz, and 16-oz packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2023. Affected packages were shipped to retailers across the country and also bear "EST. 8091" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO