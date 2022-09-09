Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent cheese recall: 10 cheeses were recalled over Listeria so check your fridge
Keswick Creamery issued a recall for various cheese products as they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause dangerous, sometimes fatal infections in some groups of people. That’s why recalls are in order every time Listeria shows up in routine testing. The company issued the cheese...
Popculture
Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Urgent bread recall: All these breads and pretzels could be contaminated with bacteria
King’s Hawaiian issued a recall for three pretzel bread products, warning shoppers that there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. The recall follows the massive Lyons Magnus recall that included dozens of beverages and then saw a significant expansion. Lyons’s subsequent announcement warns that the drinks might contain two dangerous bacteria: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smoked salmon sold in 10 states recalled over Listeria concerns
A smoked salmon product sold in 10 states is being recalled after a sample tested positive for Listeria. The recall concerns 4-oz. packages of St. James Smokehouse’s Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon sold between February and June 2022. The affected products were distributed to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida,...
Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain
Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s...
Popculture
Yogurt Recall Issued
Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Popculture
Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup
Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Popculture
E. coli Fears Spark Ground Beef Recall
Consumers are once again being advised against eating a ground beef product. Amid a recall of ground beef sold at the Hannaford store in Ballston Spa, New York, on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert warning consumers that Hawaii Big Island Beef-brand ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli, a bacterium that can be life-threatening.
Popculture
Deli Meats Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens
A popular deli meat product has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to the presence of undeclared allergens. On Friday, the agency announced that Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio packets were being recalled because they contained milk without listing it on their ingredients. Just one product is included in this recall.
Popculture
Publix Recall Issued
Snack lovers be warned! Publix is pulling some animal crackers from its shelves after a manufacturing oversight left customers open to a serious allergen issue. On Aug. 26, the FDA shared word that manufacturer "Toufayan Bakery is voluntarily recalling Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers." The affected cookies in question include the UPC 0-41415-12009-9 and the expiration date of Feb. 5, 2023. An issue with "undeclared tree nut allergen," specifically detailed as coconut, is the root of the recall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FDA recalls various cheeses over possible listeria contamination
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Cheese lovers, we've got a recall you need to be aware of. Various types of cheese are currently under recall because they could potentially be contaminated with listeria. According to the FDA, the recall involves cheeses from Keswick Creamery, which were distributed here in Pennsylvania. They include:
Nearly 500 Pounds of Beef Jerky Recalled Due to Contamination Concerns
Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. announced earlier this week that it was recalling nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products over contamination concerns. 497 pounds of product are affected, to be precise, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Included in the recall are 2-oz, 8-oz, and 16-oz packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2023. Affected packages were shipped to retailers across the country and also bear "EST. 8091" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
foodsafetynews.com
Ready-to-eat chicken products recalled after testing finds Listeria
Connoisseur’s Kitchen, a Surrey, British Columbia establishment, is recalling 880 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken entree products because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The problem was discovered when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified...
Cookies Recalled From Target Shelves After Warning They May Contain Metal
Customers who purchased the affected cookies are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
International Business Times
Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them
A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
Popculture
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
Starbucks recall: Popular coffee drinks recalled in these 7 states
It has been a few months since the last Starbucks drinks recall, and we now have a similar action for Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages. The drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments, which is why Starbucks owner Pepsico initiated a recall. Starbucks Espresso drink recall. Pepsico Inc. first issued...
Fast Company
Starbucks espresso recall: 7 states where the drink has potential metal fragment contamination
Residents in seven states will want to check if their pre-packaged Starbucks drink is one that is potentially contaminated with metal fragments. The drink in question is the 15-ounce version of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverage. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 221 cases of the drink...
Comments / 2