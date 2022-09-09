ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Maryland Dad Kills Kids, Wife Before Turning Gun On Himself: Authorities

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

New information has been released by police investigators in Maryland after five were found dead in Cecil County in a potential murder-suicide.

Officials are saying that three children and two adults were found dead of gunshot wounds inside a Hebron Court home in Elkton after the Cecil County Sheriff's Office responded to reported gunshots in the normally quiet cul-de-sac on Friday, Sept. 9.

Deputies from the sheriff's office were alerted to the shooting near Elk Mills Road shortly after 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning by a man who said that the children and a woman was fatally shot.

The call was reportedly brief, and when the sheriff’s office called back after being hung up on, there was no answer.

Upon arrival, officials said that deputies located a man unresponsive in a detached garage with a semiautomatic weapon near his body, and inside there was a woman and three children.

None of the victims have been identified by the sheriff's office, which only said the children were enrolled in school from the fifth through eighth grades.

The sheriff's office made note that there is no threat to the public and the shooting was an isolated incident. Several pets from the family's home were also recovered by investigators and turned over to the Cecil County Animal Services.

It remains under investigation by the sheriff and the Maryland State Police Crime Scene Technician, who was called in to assist.

Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said during a Friday afternoon news briefing that “any time you have a loss to these levels - any loss is terrible, but a loss of this level, which is not a common thing, it's certainly not a common thing here in Cecil County - it's tragic and terrible and takes a long time for people to process."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released by investigators.

Comments / 0

