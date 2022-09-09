ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two dead after standoff, fire at Montlake-area home

SEATTLE — Two people are dead and four officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire and standoff with an armed man at a Montlake-area home, according to Seattle police. At about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a home in the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Accidents
Key News Network

Vacant Home Burns in Renton

Renton, WA: A home, possibly in the midst of remodeling, burned early Sunday morning, Sept. 11, in the city of Renton. Puget Sound Fire Crews were called to a fully involved fire at approximately 2:21 a.m. at a residence on the 1600 block Edmonds Avenue Northeast. Upon arrival, crews decided...
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Department#Accident
kentreporter.com

Leaders celebrate start of SR 18/I-90 interchange construction

As cars zip by on the adjacent State Route 18, Snoqualmie Tribal Chairman Robert de los Angeles asks for a moment of silence from the audience to remember those whose lives have been lost to the roadway. Standing in a gravel lot just south of Snoqualmie Ridge, de los Angeles...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath

The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance

TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy