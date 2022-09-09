ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Volleyball state champions to battle at 2022 Adidas LIVT

By Jeff Gardenour
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPX6c_0hp3JAyE00

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – Perhaps a better name for the 2022 Adidas LIVT (Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament) would be the Louisville Battle of State Champions.

A whopping 14 LIVT teams in this year’s 24-team field have won a state title, according to KIVA 3-Step Sports Director of Event Alan Davis. Out of that group, a staggering 122 state championships have been won in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina.

Volleyball fans will get a chance to see some of that talent over two days on Friday and Saturday at Assumption High School and the KIVA Sports Center.

Schools will compete in eight, 3-team pools Friday starting at 6:30pm at Assumption High and the KIVA Sports Center. The tournament then concludes with Gold, Silver and Bronze bracket play on Saturday morning at KIVA Sports Center.

Among the schools to watch are national power and second-seeded Assumption, a Louisville all-girls Catholic school that has won an astounding 22 state titles and six national championships under legendary coach Ron Kordes; top-seeded Mother McAuley (Chicago), which won its 15th Illinois state title in 2016; third-seeded St. Henry, the defending Kentucky state champ; fourth-seeded Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati), which won its 10th Ohio state title in 2020; and fifth-seeded Notre Dame Academy of Parkes, Kentucky, which has won nine state championships.

“I believe the top three to five are very close in talent and ability,” Davis said. “It should be a very competitive tournament, with potentially some closer Friday evening matches than in the past.”

At least five schools are undefeated, including Mother McAuley (9-0) and Assumption (11-0), which are part of the first two pools that are playing at Assumption High on Friday. The remaining six pools are playing at KIVA Sports Center.

Individually, there are more than a few Division I commits. According to Davis, they are Ella White, McAuley, who is headed to Michigan; Gigi Navarrate, McAuley, Northwestern; Nya Bunton, duPont Manual of Louisville, University of Texas; Aliva Skidmore, St. Henry, Western Kentucky.

Also, Kamden Schrand, Notre Dame Academy (Ky.), Louisville; Sydney Nolan, Notre Dame (Ky.), North Carolina; Madison Smith, St. Joseph’s Academy (Mo.), Illinois State; and Whitney Woodrow, Assumption, Fordham.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule

Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Difficult schedule awaits Payne in his first season with Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If there's any good news in the demanding schedule Kenny Payne's first Louisville basketball team will face it's that 12 of the first 19 games will be played in the KFC Yum! Center, with no true road games until meeting Florida State in Tallahassee on Dec. 10.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
spectrumnews1.com

New additions UofL fans can expect at Cardinal Stadium this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's football team is gearing up for its opening game against Florida this Friday, and fans can expect to see many changes to Cardinal Stadium. Several new features have been added to enhance the overall fan experience and provide added customer service. Expedited...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
CORYDON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#University Of Texas#Livt#Assumption High School#Gold Silver And Bronze#Catholic
Louisville.com

Keith’s Louisville (9.13.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Racing returns to Churchill Downs for 14-day September meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing returns to Churchill Downs for the 14-day September meet on Thursday. The September meet begins with Twilight Thursday kicking off at 5 p.m., and ends on Sunday, Oct. 2. All of the races during the September meet will take place on the main dirt track,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
wdrb.com

WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy