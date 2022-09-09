Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrwh.com
Billy Ray Barnes, age 62 of Dahlonega
Billy Ray Barnes, age 62 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Gainesville, Georgia on May 14, 1960 to the late Bradford Barnes and the late Mary Nelson Barnes. Billy will forever be remembered as a wonderful man, husband, dad, papa, and friend. He will be missed greatly by his family.
wrwh.com
Harry K. Elam, age 80, of Demorest
Harry K. Elam, age 80, of Demorest, Georgia formerly of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Elam will be buried at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia...
wrwh.com
Marjorie Carolyn Martin, age 74, of Habersham County
Marjorie Carolyn Martin, age 74, of Habersham County, Georgia passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Ms. Martin was born on May 14, 1948, in Alto, Georgia to the late Floyd and Daisy Smith Hunnicutt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Baker; and all of her siblings. Ms. Martin was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was a member of New Vision Worship Center. She was known to her grandchildren and many others as “Nanny”.
wrwh.com
Walter Barney Irvin, Gainesville
Walter Barney Irvin, of Gainesville, Ga., died on Monday, September 12, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, September 16, 2022, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Milton Harris, and Reverend Kyle Savage will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Skitts Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrwh.com
Dwayne W. Claffey, Age 34 Oakwood
Dwayne W. Claffey, age 34, of Oakwood, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Mr. Claffey was born on August 19, 1988, in Fort Pierce, Florida, to David Claffey and Heidi Hamilton Jones. He was a warehouse manager for Cardinal Health. Dwayne was preceded in death by his step-father, Michael Jones.
wrwh.com
Fred Junior Holcomb, age 80, of Cleveland
Fred Junior Holcomb, age 80, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
wrwh.com
North Georgia Set To Open 2022 Fall Season
The No. 6 University of North Georgia men’s golf is set to tee off its 2022 fall season at the Lander Bearcat Fall Invitational on Monday, September 12. UNG is on the heels of its best season in program history which culminated in the program’s first ever National Championship appearance. The Nighthawks return three Peach Belt All-Conference selections to a team that finished 11th in the NCAA Championships and reached as high as fourth in the national rankings.
wrwh.com
WCHS Mountain Bike Team Participates In First Event Of The Season
(Cleveland)- White County High School Mountain Bike students have been practicing since mid-July and participated in their event this past weekend. Team Coach Jeff DeFoor said, as youth mountain biking continues to grow in popularity each year, the Georgia Cycling Association had to adapt to accommodate the 1,000 athletes participating this season. The state was split into an East and West Conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrwh.com
Cleveland To Seek Grant Funding For Downtown Development Plan
(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland has agreed to provide funding for a proposed strategic plan for downtown development. Cleveland Downtown Development Authority has been meeting on a regular basis and has agreed that the best way to address the development of the Cleveland Downtown area and approaching corridors is to develop a strategic plan.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Council Approves Zoning Request For Controversial Townhouse Development
(Cleveland)- The Cleveland City Council has given their unanimous approval to a controversial townhouse development on Angel Lane in Cleveland. The proposed development was turned down by a 3-2 vote last month by the city’s planning and zoning board. Sky Construction and Development plans to build 27 townhouse units...
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending September 13
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending September 13, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
Comments / 0