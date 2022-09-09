Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy Is Getting An Exclusive Mission On PlayStation
Sony showed off some exclusive content coming to Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 4 and 5 during its September State of Play. In the exclusive mission, players will be able to explore a shop in Hogsmeade, the town located near the Hogwarts campus, and play something that looks like a sequence from the 2005 horror game, Condemned: Criminal Origins.
PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game
Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023. The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C....
Sony Shares First Look At PlayStation Stars Digital Collectibles, No Mention Of NFTs
Shown during the September State of Play, PlayStation has revealed the first look at what some of the digital rewards are going to be for its upcoming PlayStation Stars, an upcoming loyalty program that will let players earn rewards for completing activities. One type of reward will be digital collectibles,...
Kirby's Return To Dream Land Remake Is Coming To Nintendo Switch
To celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary, Nintendo has announced a remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land is on its way. Titled Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the GameCube classic is slated to hit Switch February 24, 2023. In addition to all of the game's fan favorite copy abilities returning,...
Deathloop Ads On Xbox Suggest A Launch Is Finally Coming
Following a year-long exclusivity period on PlayStation 5, it seems that Arkane's time-bending shooter Deathloop is heading to Xbox. Ads for the Bethesda-published title have started appearing on the Xbox Dashboard, according to several users on Reddit who have been served them. The title results in an error screen when selected, but the existence of the ad and the preorder text suggests that an official announcement isn't far off. It makes sense, too, given that the game's release anniversary is this month.
Weird West Update 1.04 Adds Alternative Aiming and Permadeath
Weird West's latest patch released on September 12, 2022 and adding an alternate aiming system, a permadeath mode, and some smaller fixes and additions. The alternative aiming mode is an experimental feature, which can be toggled on and off in the options at any time. Though the default aiming works in a classic twin-stick shooter model, in this mode the camera controls are preserved while aiming.
Xbox PC App Updates Include HowLongToBeat Integration And Improved Performance
The Xbox app on PC has received various performance improvements and a revamped Game Details page including HowLongToBeat integration. For the unfamiliar, HowLongToBeat is a website that polls players about their playtimes and presents an average length for various playstyles. The Xbox App on PC will now display information from the website right in the app. The playtime data will be split into four categories:
Like a Dragon 8 | Announcement Trailer
Like a Dragon 8 will arrive in 2024 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam! Stay tuned for more info regarding the larger-than-life turn-based RPG sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.
Modern Warfare 2 Beta Settings Menu Reportedly Mentions Third-Person
The settings in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta on PS5 reportedly contains an option that refers to a third-person mode. The settings reportedly contain a separate FOV slider for third-person mode, suggesting that the game might have third-person game modes. As reported by CharlieIntel, the Modern Warfare...
The Sims 4 Base Game Will Be Free To Play On All Consoles Starting October 18
EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 is going free-to-play. As of October 18, The Sims 4 base game will be available for all new players to download free of charge on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and Mac via Origin or Steam. Any expansions, game packs, and kits, however, will have to be purchased separately.
PUBG Mobile Version 2.2 Launches Tomorrow With New Map
PUBG Mobile has announced new content will be coming to the game following the 2.2 update tomorrow. The latest update will introduce a new map, updates a fan-favorite map, a new game mode, cosmetics, and more. Players can drop into Nusa as a part of the 2.2 update, which we...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Rewards Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta begins on September 16, starting with a weekend of PlayStation-exclusive access, and Activision has revealed all the rewards players can earn from participating. A total of 10 different reward items can be earned for Modern Warfare 2 by leveling up in the...
How To Get A CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Code With Xfinity
Early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta is kicking off for PlayStation players on September 16, while the open beta will become available to everyone on PlayStation and other platforms to follow throughout the next week. If you're wanting to jump in during the early access period but don't necessarily want to pre-order the game, you have another option--if you're an Xfinity customer, at least. The popular internet service provider has partnered with Call of Duty this go-around to offer one free Modern Warfare II open beta code to each customer, and scoring it isn't a particularly difficult task.
Yakuza 8 Is Now Like A Dragon 8, Coming To PC And Console In 2024
Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku has officially revealed Like a Dragon 8, the next game in its long-running series that will drop its Yakuza title. During the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Summit livestream, executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama announced the game and showed off the first teaser trailer, which reunites Yakuza: Like a Dragon's protagonist Ichiban Kasuga with Yakuza 1-6 hero Kiryu Kazuma.
Halo Season 1 Release Date And Special Features Revealed
Season 1 of Paramount+'s Halo TV series will be available for home video release November 15 in limited-edition 4K UHD steelbook, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. IGN was first to report. After nearly a decade, the Halo television series debuted earlier this year--and even before the first episode aired, Paramount...
Today's Wordle Answer (#451) - September 13, 2022
It's Tuesday, September 13 and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. For the past few days, the Wordle database has not been too kind to the players, consistently offering up difficult words that are giving players fits. Unfortunately for those who don't enjoy these types of Wordles, today's answer has continued to follow that trend. It's another difficult answer, and that means that players everywhere will need a little nudge in the right direction. That's where we can come in with some assistance.
Run Or Boom
Sign In to follow. Follow Run Or Boom, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Event To Highlight Steel-Types
Niantic has announced a new Pokemon Go event that will take place from September 16, 10 AM, to September 21, 8 PM local time. Players will have to battle against steel-type pokemon. Those in the Northern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Kartana, while players in the Southern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Celesteela.
Pacific Drive Is A Dangerous "Road-Like" Coming To PS5 And PC
If you've ever driven through a bad storm and felt like your car was the only thing keeping you alive, then you're really going to feel that way in Pacific Drive. Announced during the PlayStation State of Play presentation on September 13, the survival-horror game sees you barreling in your vehicle through a mysterious and terrifying Pacific Northwest region. Don't slow down.
