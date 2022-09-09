Early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta is kicking off for PlayStation players on September 16, while the open beta will become available to everyone on PlayStation and other platforms to follow throughout the next week. If you're wanting to jump in during the early access period but don't necessarily want to pre-order the game, you have another option--if you're an Xfinity customer, at least. The popular internet service provider has partnered with Call of Duty this go-around to offer one free Modern Warfare II open beta code to each customer, and scoring it isn't a particularly difficult task.

