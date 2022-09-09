Army football: Black Knights seeking 1st win against visiting UTSA

WEST POINT — Cade Ballard made his collegiate debut as Army quarterback two years ago, in less-than-ideal circumstances.

Past starters Christian Anderson, Jemel Jones and Jabari Laws were all injured by the time the sixth game of the 2020 season had arrived. Ballard, the sensational high school quarterback from Tennessee, was pulled off scout-team duty and started the road game at the Alamodome with Texas San Antonio. Tyhier Tyler also made his debut as alternating relief, and the pair guided Army to a 28-16 victory over the Roadrunners, a win still held fondly by head coach Jeff Monken.

Fast forward 23 months and it’s Tyler and Ballard — likely in that order — who must find a way to slow down the same Roadrunners on Saturday as both teams seek their first victory in the second outing of the season. Army is a 2½-point underdog.

“I think playing in that game two years ago,’’ Ballard said Thursday, “it gave me the confidence … just knowing that I could execute at this level. … I think mentally it just helped me understand that I could still get it done.’’

Ballard was a two-time state champion and class-level state MVP in Tennessee, posting a 30-0 record over his final two seasons. He played a major role in Army’s wins over UTSA and Mercer but saw little time the rest of 2020 and 2021. His improvement at executing the run aspects of the triple-option offense has made Ballard the No. 1 or No. 1A starter for the Black Knights.

For some teams, putting up 28 points, 202 yards of rushing and 344 yards overall would be an accomplishment but that wasn’t enough for run-heavy Army in its 38-28 setback at Coastal Carolina last week. The Black Knights uncharacteristically posted three long touchdowns against the Chanticleers — a welcome sight, for sure — but only sustained one drive longer than seven snaps the entire game.

“We gave them what we thought was our very best effort,’’ Monken said. “There’s certainly things that we felt like we could have done better … there’s a whole list of things. Some of these have to do with mental errors or fundamental errors and some has to do with just squaring off against a really good player in one-on-one battles.’’ Monken cited sustaining blocks, escaping blocks, efficient tackling and pass drops as areas of concern.

Army is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since dropping the first three in 2015, Monken’s second season at the helm.

“It's hard coming off a loss,’’ said first-time starting linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo. “We’re really looking forward to another chance to just get a win.’’

More: Army football: Knights beaten at own game by Coastal Carolina

More: Army football: Black Knights are positive headed into tough opening stretch

Ciarlo said the defense struggled with communication and execution against UTSA. Army surrendered 19 plays of 10-plus yards, sustaining UTSA’s six scores on eight long drives.

The task will not be easy. UTSA is coming off a heartbreaking 37-35, triple-overtime home loss to No. 24 Houston. Senior quarterback Frank Harris completed 28 of 43 throws for three touchdowns and 337 yards and rushed eight times for 63 yards; he was also sacked three times. Two running backs combined for only 45 yards. Harris spread the reception wealth to Joshua Cephus (7 catches, 106 yards), Zakhari Franklin (10-100) and De’Corian Clark (6-70).

The Roadrunner defense totaled four sacks, with linebackers Dadrian Taylor (10 tackles), Jamal Ligon (10) and Trevor Harmanson (9) leading the way against the Cougars.

Notes — It's a noon start at Michie Stadium (WBNR 1260-AM, WLNA 1420-AM, WGHQ (920-AM, 92.5-FM, TuneIn and Varsity Network apps) ... Army dropped its 2018 opener to Duke but bounced back with a win over Liberty. … Army has won its last six home openers and is 13-1 at Michie since start of 2020 season. … Veteran Jason Knapp takes over play-by-play duties for CBS Sports Network, with returnees Ross Tucker as analyst and Tina Cervasio on the sideline. … Once a member of Conference USA, Army has won three in a row over C-USA foes.

kmcmillan@th-record.com

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army football: Black Knights seeking 1st win against visiting UTSA