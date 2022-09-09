ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

101.5 KNUE

This Boerne, Texas Property Has the Amazing Lazy River You Need

We all know that in Texas it can get hot but the lazy river that comes with this property is all you need to cool down. Located in Boerne, Texas described by the real estate post online as hidden in the hill country there is no doubt that you would love this place. It's 7 miles outside of downtown Boerne, Texas and while it has more bathrooms than it does bedrooms that doesn't matter because of that incredible lazy river located in the backyard.
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Comedy, concerts, cultural celebration: The best San Antonio entertainment happenings for the rest of the year

SAN ANTONIO — Sleigh bells ring... are you listenin'?. OK, so maybe it's a bit too early to full embrace the Christmas spirit, especially as San Antonio is still reaching the 90s on a daily basis. But it isn't too early to start planning for an Alamo City fall and winter that will see plenty of major performing acts coming to town, to say nothing of the local festivities, exhibits and artistry.
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels Starbucks becomes 8th Texas location to vote for union representation

The New Braunfels Starbucks location joins seven other Starbucks in Texas to opt for union representation, according to Starbucks Workers United. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Employees of the first Starbucks location in New Braunfels—located at 697 S. Walnut Ave.—voted 10-4 on Sept. 12 for representation from the Starbucks Workers United...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Local priest offers faith, food and hope to migrants arriving in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Father Tom Rush may be retired but he’s not retired from helping out others in need to dozens of migrants arriving in San Antonio. More than 30,000 asylum seekers have arrived at the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio since July. The facility located at 7000 San Pedro Ave. serves as a pit stop for asylum seekers for service referrals, overnight sheltering if needed and transportation to other destinations.
KSAT 12

Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
