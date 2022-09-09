Read full article on original website
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
This Boerne, Texas Property Has the Amazing Lazy River You Need
We all know that in Texas it can get hot but the lazy river that comes with this property is all you need to cool down. Located in Boerne, Texas described by the real estate post online as hidden in the hill country there is no doubt that you would love this place. It's 7 miles outside of downtown Boerne, Texas and while it has more bathrooms than it does bedrooms that doesn't matter because of that incredible lazy river located in the backyard.
Boerne BierFest returning next weekend with Texas craft brews, live music and more
Visitors will be able to sample pours from more than 30 regional and local brewers while raising money for Hill Country arts organizations.
'Totally humble': The day a future saint came to visit San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — September 13 marks one of San Antonio's most historic days, its ripple effects still being felt 35 years later. During this week in 1987, Pope John Paul II celebrated the largest mass in Texas history San Antonio—marking a transformative moment for the city. On Sept....
Hawaiian Cuisine Restaurant Chain Saying Aloha To San Antonio
“It’s exciting to bring the island vibe to Live Oak and grow our ‘Ohana’ right here in this community.”
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
Comedy, concerts, cultural celebration: The best San Antonio entertainment happenings for the rest of the year
SAN ANTONIO — Sleigh bells ring... are you listenin'?. OK, so maybe it's a bit too early to full embrace the Christmas spirit, especially as San Antonio is still reaching the 90s on a daily basis. But it isn't too early to start planning for an Alamo City fall and winter that will see plenty of major performing acts coming to town, to say nothing of the local festivities, exhibits and artistry.
Favorite San Antonio bakery heads for the hills with first Boerne location
One of Alamo City's best bakeries, and perhaps one of its most famous, is heading for the Hill Country. Bakery Lorraine recently announced its newest location coming to Boerne in October 2022. Featuring the bakery's full menu — macarons, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more — Boerne residents and Hill Country...
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Popular Texas Burger Chain Suddenly Shutters All Locations
The restaurant announced it would be closing in a mysterious social media post.
Actor Nicolas Cantu returns home to San Antonio to start new chapter
His goal is to kickstart his writing career.
New Braunfels Starbucks becomes 8th Texas location to vote for union representation
The New Braunfels Starbucks location joins seven other Starbucks in Texas to opt for union representation, according to Starbucks Workers United. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Employees of the first Starbucks location in New Braunfels—located at 697 S. Walnut Ave.—voted 10-4 on Sept. 12 for representation from the Starbucks Workers United...
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
Insane Video Shows Dust Devil Swirling Outside Of Texas McDonald's
The dust devil swept dust and debris across the street.
Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
Dollar General to build new $1.2M Boerne store this December
Construction is expected to be completed by April 2023.
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
Local priest offers faith, food and hope to migrants arriving in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Father Tom Rush may be retired but he’s not retired from helping out others in need to dozens of migrants arriving in San Antonio. More than 30,000 asylum seekers have arrived at the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio since July. The facility located at 7000 San Pedro Ave. serves as a pit stop for asylum seekers for service referrals, overnight sheltering if needed and transportation to other destinations.
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
'There has to be change': Mother of slain San Antonio teen reacts to killer remaining behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager convicted of a gruesome murder two years ago is being transferred to an adult prison, where he's expected to remain behind bars after the mother of the boy he killed fought against a premature release. Edgar de la Cruz, 18, was convicted of killing...
