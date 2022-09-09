Read full article on original website
WGAL
Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
WGAL
School bus, dump truck collide in Lancaster County
NARVON, Pa. — A school bus and dump truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Dispatchers said the truck rear-ended the Eastern Lancaster County school bus in the 6300 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Narvon at 6:49 a.m. The bus driver and nine students...
WGAL
Woman found dead in Springettsbury Township home
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured on Tuesday afternoon in York County. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. The York County Coroner's Office said a 49-year-old woman died from an apparent stabbing. Her name...
Berks County Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In 2009 Car Crash
A Berks County man who was a passenger in a car that struck a utility pole about 13 years ago died from paraplegia complications on Monday, Sept. 12, authorities said. Duane J. Richard, of Hereford, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest just after 4 p.m. He was 57.
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
WGAL
Police respond to death investigation in Springettsbury Township
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person killed, another injured in a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon in York County. In what was first reported as a stabbing, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. WGAL reporter Ed Weinstock confirmed that...
abc27.com
Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
Lancaster woman charged in connection to deadly 2021 multi-vehicle crash on Route 30
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in a 2021 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township. Whitney Webb, 27, of the 600 block of Poplar St., was charged on August 22 after...
WGAL
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Heidelberg Township
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer rolled over on a York County road Monday night. The crash happened on the 6800 block of York Road in Heidelberg Township around 8:30 p.m. The truck flipped onto its side and spilled its load. The crash shut down York Road for a...
WGAL
Box truck hits Lancaster bridge
LANCASTER, Pa. — A box truck struck a bridge Wednesday morning in Lancaster. The truck hit the railroad bridge along Martha Avenue around 11:25 a.m. Crews are investigating the extent of damage to the bridge, but they say it should be stable. No one was hurt, and no other...
abc27.com
Lancaster man sentenced after 2019 Christmas shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to prison after he was involved in a shooting during a drug deal on Christmas in 2019. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Onearl Parker III was sentenced to 18.5 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike Harrisburg exit reopens after crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg has reopened after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit. According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 was closed shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Drivers were said to expect delays and use...
local21news.com
Lane restriction on I-81 following multi vehicle crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On 511PA a multi vehicle crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. on I-81 Southbound. The crash occurred at Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. Currently 511PA reports there is a lane restriction.
WGAL
Truck rolled over on York Road
Breaking news out of York County. A tractor trailer crash is shutting down a road in Heidelberg Township. The truck rolled over and spilled what it was carrying on the 6800 block of York Road. No one was injured. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night. York Road...
local21news.com
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
WGAL
Man charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a man with aggravated assault of his infant daughter. Police say 51-year-old, Timothy White assaulted the child on Jun. 26 in a home on Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township. The child was taken to the hospital with critical...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man allegedly threatened to kill woman
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with allegedly threatening to kill a woman. Lititz Borough Police say they responded to the 100 block of South Broad Street on Sept. 11 for a reported assault. Police say the female victim reported having her head pushed against the wall and being picked up and thrown to the ground twice.
Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his girlfriend and initiating a five-hour standoff with police over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting...
abc27.com
Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
wdac.com
Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Shooting
LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office approved a charge of criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person following a Sunday shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road at Park City Apartments. 38-year-old Miguel Rodriguez is accused of killing his girlfriend, Nemesis Florentino, barricading himself inside the residence, and shooting at police. Officers responded to the location after being dispatched for a report that the defendant called a friend and showed him the deceased victim via video chat. Rodriguez was shot by a SERT member during a shootout. He later exited the house after SERT officers deployed tear gas into the residence. The defendant is currently under guard in a local hospital.
