Packers LT David Bakhtiari misses practice on Friday, status for Sunday in jeopardy

The status of Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari for Sunday’s season opener looks in jeopardy after the All-Pro missed practice on Friday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Bakhtiari, who was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, is attempting to return to the field after playing in just one game for the Packers last season. He tore his ACL and suffered other knee damage on Dec. 31 of 2020 and has played only 27 total snaps (in last season’s finale at Detroit) since.

It’s certainly possible Bakhtiari isn’t at a point in his recovery timeline where he’s ready to play in a game, especially if he’s needing to miss a Friday practice before a Sunday game.

Last season, when Bakhtiari made his debut against the Lions, he was a full participant during the Friday practice beforehand.

If Bakhtiari can’t play against the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers would have either Yosh Nijman or Elgton Jenkins (if available) play left tackle. Nijman, now in his fourth season, started eight games there last season after Jenkins was lost for the season.

Bakhtiari, who had a third operation on his knee this offseason, was activated off the PUP list last month.

This story will be updated after coach Matt LaFleur speaks to the assembled media following practice on Friday.

The Packers will release a final injury report later on Friday.