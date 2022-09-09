MIAMI - GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers sold at Publix have been recalled. The reason for the recall of the crackers, with a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 and with an expiration date of Feb 05, 2023, is an undeclared tree nut allergen. Publix said on their website that, "The cookies are packaged in pouches, net weight 8 oz and may contain coconut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product." The crackers are distributed at Publix Supermarkets in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.Customers who have bought the crackers are urged to return them to their local store for a full refund.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO