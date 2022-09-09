ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
Opinion: How Would You Spend 24 Hours of Freedom in Billings?

Billings was captivated by a jailbreak over the weekend. Inmates rarely escape. Out of the two million people in prison or jail in the United States right now, an extremely small percentage escape and most are quickly recaptured. Statista.com data says around 2,000 escape annually. Casino.org breaks down your odds of escaping a correctional facility in each state. In Montana, it's +7900. So when a prisoner does escape, everybody talks about it.
Pumpkin Patches, Hay Rides and Corn Maze. Fall Fun in the Billings Area

Retailers seem to keep moving the various holiday season merchandising ahead earlier and earlier. The day after the 4th of July, endcaps were filled with back-to-school stuff. And just a couple of weeks later, they had Halloween items on the shelves. Do I love it? Not necessarily. But instead of getting all riled up about something I can't change, I've learned to simply embrace the holidays. From Halloween to New Year's Day, it's just 60 days. Why not enjoy it?
NBCMontana

2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings

MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
KULR8

Law enforcement searching for two Yellowstone County Detention Center escapees

UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 1:06 P.M. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information resulting in the apprehension of the two inmates who escaped the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday night, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. YCSO told Montana Right Now they are still searching, following leads and working...
8 Shops We’d Love to See in Former Well Pared Spot in Billings

Working downtown at the corner of 27th St and 1st Ave N, I walk by the now-empty former Well Pared location multiple times a week. The doors were quietly shuttered a few months ago and when I first noticed, I stopped to read the note on the door that thanked their customers for the support. The west end Well Pared remains open at 24th and Broadwater.
BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad

I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
