Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
Billings hat maker seeing 'Yellowstone' effect
Rand's Custom Hats has been in Billings for nearly 50 years, but it has never been as popular as it is right now, and that’s due in large part to the hit television series Yellowstone.
You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License
Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
A Real Life Doge? Your Coin is Better Invested in Foxy here in Billings!
This week for Wet Nose Wednesday, we've got Foxy! A Shiba Inu Mix at 7 years old. Kinda shy, but loving and ready to play. For official details on Foxy, check out the YVAC page using the button below. If you'd like to learn even more about today's Wet Nose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why I Need to Change My License Plates to Montana’s… and Soon!
The funniest thing I've noticed about drivers in Billings is that the egos are big and the trucks are BIGGER. I'm obviously kidding, but when you combine the two it seems like drivers here are more aggressive. Coincidence? You tell me. I just moved here about two weeks ago and...
Black Kitties in Billings Get a Bad Rap Because of This Stupid Reason
It’s always this time of year when we start hearing extremely sad stories about humans abusing black cats. For some very strange reason people think black cats are “unlucky”, “a bad omen”, or “a demon reincarnated.”. Honestly, that’s just downright stupid. Black cats...
Tattooed Montana Criminals On The Run. Have You Seen These Guys?
Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
I Survived Jury Duty in Montana. Here’s How it Went!
You may have heard that I was summoned for jury duty. I don't know anybody that WANTS to have jury duty. But you either go or you can get fined up to $1,000 and up to three days in jail. So I appeared, on time, at the Shrine Monday with about 80 other good citizens of Yellowstone County.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: How Would You Spend 24 Hours of Freedom in Billings?
Billings was captivated by a jailbreak over the weekend. Inmates rarely escape. Out of the two million people in prison or jail in the United States right now, an extremely small percentage escape and most are quickly recaptured. Statista.com data says around 2,000 escape annually. Casino.org breaks down your odds of escaping a correctional facility in each state. In Montana, it's +7900. So when a prisoner does escape, everybody talks about it.
Billings fashion model ready for London runway
Nicole is a 2019 graduate of Billings West High School who has become an international runway model, striking poses from Los Angeles to New York and now London later this month.
Western Montana Air Quality Makes “Worst AQI” List Again
After a weekend of decent blue skies, towns in western Montana are back to 'Very Unhealthy" air quality index numbers of 200+. The skies are hazy and you can taste the smoke in the air. On Monday morning, just about every place west of Billings was dealing with some level...
Granary reopens in Billings with old name, new ownership and new menu
The Granary will put more emphasis on seafood. One feature that greets customers as they enter the restaurant is a live seafood tank giving locals to pick their own dinner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Vlogger Hikes Down The Closed Roads Of Yellowstone
On June 13, 2022 Yellowstone National Park had record-breaking flooding. It was a combination of warm temperatures that melted high elevation snow and several days of exceptionally heavy rainfall. Multiple roads and trails were damaged, with the most significant damage occurring along the Northern road through the Lamar Valley. The...
Feuding teenage groups connected to multiple recent Billings shootings
Billings police said two feuding teenage groups are responsible for multiple recent shootings over the last month, gang-like activity that includes kids as young as 12.
Juveniles Doing THIS in Billings Are Big Cause For Concern (OPINION)
So once again it was time for our weekend shooting in town but fortunately, no one was hurt this time. Two drive-by shootings occurred Saturday that involved two different shootings and three juveniles have been detained. Juveniles. The destruction of the American family unit and the absence of a strong...
Pumpkin Patches, Hay Rides and Corn Maze. Fall Fun in the Billings Area
Retailers seem to keep moving the various holiday season merchandising ahead earlier and earlier. The day after the 4th of July, endcaps were filled with back-to-school stuff. And just a couple of weeks later, they had Halloween items on the shelves. Do I love it? Not necessarily. But instead of getting all riled up about something I can't change, I've learned to simply embrace the holidays. From Halloween to New Year's Day, it's just 60 days. Why not enjoy it?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings
MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
KULR8
Law enforcement searching for two Yellowstone County Detention Center escapees
UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 1:06 P.M. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information resulting in the apprehension of the two inmates who escaped the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday night, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. YCSO told Montana Right Now they are still searching, following leads and working...
8 Shops We’d Love to See in Former Well Pared Spot in Billings
Working downtown at the corner of 27th St and 1st Ave N, I walk by the now-empty former Well Pared location multiple times a week. The doors were quietly shuttered a few months ago and when I first noticed, I stopped to read the note on the door that thanked their customers for the support. The west end Well Pared remains open at 24th and Broadwater.
BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad
I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0