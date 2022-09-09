ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Missing Howell woman found dead in home

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 5 days ago

HOWELL — Kelly Dorsey, a Howell woman who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead Friday morning, police and her daughter confirmed.

The Howell Police Department was dispatched to a Howell residence at 8:35 a.m. Friday where they found Dorsey's body.

The Howell Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the cause of death and awaiting autopsy results.

Thursday, community members met at the Salvation Army Citadel in Howell to help search for the 59-year-old woman. The searchers, some with dogs, dispersed to search wooded areas and neighborhoods surrounding Thompson Lake, near where she was last seen.

Destiny Dorsey confirmed her mother's death in a Facebook post and said her mother had been having mental health issues and she was planning to take her mother to the doctor to get help this week.

The home where Kelly Dorsey's body was found has not been disclosed.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517-377-1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Missing Howell woman found dead in home

Comments / 18

Mary ❤
5d ago

May Kelly RIP with the Lord Jesus. Sending many prayers to the family for God to give them comfort in their time of grief. This is really so sad and heartbreaking my son knows the family 🙏💔

Reply
9
Enough BS
4d ago

sorry for your loss. The rest of us need to WAKE UP!! the mental health of this country is fading fast! Check on loved one's. nobody communicates with anyone anymore.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Medical emergency call leads deputies to murdered Macomb County man

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call found a Mt. Clemens man dead inside his home Sept. 8. Someone called 911 and said a resident of a home on Park Street was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Smith dead on the floor of the empty home. The home had no signs of forced entry.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lake, MI
City
Howell, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Man accused of killing his grandmother to get psychiatric evaluation

A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother will undergo psychiatric testing, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. During a Sept. 12 pretrial hearing, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack will be evaluated for criminal responsibility and competency as he faces open murder and firearms charges for the fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: How two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old at Westland Kroger

The Westland Police Department said two men were able to trap an 82-year-old man in the vestibule of a Kroger and steal his wallet. Police are searching for two men for stealing the man's wallet after they were able to trick him into thinking he'd hit one of the men while the other stole his wallet from his back pocket.
WESTLAND, MI
MLive

Father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 still undergoing mental evaluation

ANN ARBOR, MI – A father accused of killing his infant child the summer of 1982 is still undergoing a mental evaluation six months after the order was signed. Isiah Williams, 75, is still being evaluated for competency as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, delaying his case where he stands accused of killing his infant daughter, Olisa Williams, who has been missing since July 1982 and presumed dead, court records show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Mental Health Issues#The Livingston Daily#Twitter Sophia Lada
CBS Detroit

Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m.  A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police search for man missing for a week

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police are looking for a missing man last seen Sept. 5. Police believe Kyle Laski, 27, may be experiencing a mental health crisis. His mother said he was last seen in the area of Mayfair and Champaign, and left on his bicycle around 7:45 p.m.
TAYLOR, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
784
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy