wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb selects Judge Peter Foley to join the Indiana Court of Appeals
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced he has selected Morgan County Judge Peter Foley as the next member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Judge Foley will replace retiring Judge Edward W. Najam, Jr. “Judge Foley brings to the bench a calm and confident demeanor no...
wbiw.com
Diamond Pet Foods chooses Indiana for its $259M state-of-the-art production center
RUSHVILLE– Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods today to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
wbiw.com
Kudzu invading Indiana, DNR needs your help to reduce the threat
INDIANA – Kudzu (Pueraria lobata) is an invasive vine that was introduced to the U.S. from Japan and distributed throughout the South for erosion control is quickly became a problem because of its rapid growth. “The Vine that ate the South” is no longer just a southern problem either....
wbiw.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA awards four non-profits $950,000 in housing first grants
INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced that $950,000 was awarded to four Indiana non-profit organizations to administer the Indiana Housing First Program. The organizations will provide tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services to individuals and households with a serious mental illness or a chronic chemical addiction who are also facing a housing crisis.
wfyi.org
Indiana districts announce big pay raises for substitutes amid shortage
Community members frustrated by violence after fight at Indy funeral home
INDIANAPOLIS — High emotions at a funeral on Saturday created an unwanted scene that no family should have to endure after a fight took over a moment of grief. “It seems as if there were high emotions for whatever reason for whatever side,” Antonio Lipscomb said. Lipscomb says he was attending vocational training at New […]
Batchelor middle schooler arrested after bringing loaded gun onto school bus
A Batchelor Middle School student was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of bringing a loaded handgun with him onto a school bus, police say.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington provides the ADA Transition Plan for community review
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) invites community members to review and provide feedback on the City’s ADA Transition Plan until September 30, 2022, available at bloomington.in.gov/accessible. The feedback form is available at https://bton.in/TZArS. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted on...
wbiw.com
Inmate dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center
INDIANAPOLIS — An inmate was found dead at the Marion County Adult Detention Center on Friday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Jason Neace was found unresponsive by jail staff shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday. On-site medical staff started CPR until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived.
thebutlercollegian.com
White nationalist group marches near campus
White nationalist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WRTV. Last Saturday, Sept. 3, Patriot Front — a white nationalist group — marched through downtown Indianapolis with signs saying “Reclaim America” and “America for Sale.” The group chanted “life, liberty, victory” as they marched from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and back.
wbiw.com
Semifinalists announced for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 21 high school seniors have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. Congratulations to these exceptional students:. Brooke Bailey, Bloomington High School North. Felicia Bolander, Edgewood High School.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education awards up to $4.21 million to schools to celebrate student success
INDIANA – At the first-ever Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) awarded up to $4.21 million to schools across the state to celebrate their progress and achievement in supporting student excellence and growth. “Indiana’s educators bring passion and energy to classrooms across the state...
Man arrested second time for neglect that left Delaware Co. toddler paralyzed and partially blind
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A young boy will never be the same after his mother’s former boyfriend delayed getting him medical care for injuries he received as a 2-year-old in 2021, court documents suggest. Charles Stacy, 34, was arrested a second time Friday in connection to the boy’s 2021 injuries. Stacy was also charged with […]
wbiw.com
DNR advises waterfowl hunters to be aware of possible highly pathogenic avian influenza surge
INDIANA – Indiana, along with many other states, was affected by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza earlier this year. Avian influenza declined through the summer months; however, some states have had a recent increase in wild bird deaths associated with the disease. DNR advises hunters to be aware of a potential resurgence of avian influenza as the waterfowl hunting seasons progress.
wbiw.com
On Tuesday, Governor Holcomb will tour Purdue University’s microelectronic training facility
WEST LAFAYETTE – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Governor Eric Holcomb will join the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Senator Todd Young as they tour Purdue University’s microelectronic training facilities. Gov. Holcomb will participate in a fireside chat that Purdue...
wbiw.com
Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund aids Hoosiers to keep their homes
INDIANA – The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund has approved nearly 1,300 households for assistance. Eligible Hoosier homeowners can receive 6 months of assistance not to exceed $35,000. This assistance includes reinstatement fees, property taxes, and condominium fees in addition to up to 6 months of mortgage assistance. Homeowners in...
WISH-TV
Fair Housing Center report outlines rent spike’s burden on Marion County households
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rising rent prices are placing a burden on many Marion County renters, according to research just released by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Representatives say the low vacancy rates compound the problem. The data shows there’s only about six percent of multi-family rental units...
1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. He was […]
Indy man indicted by federal grand jury for being a felon with a firearm
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with nine prior felony convictions and a history of domestic violence has been indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Shaylor Goer, 46, made his initial court appearance today in U.S. District Court and was ordered to be detained pending trial. According […]
3 killed in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
Three people were killed in three separate shootings between Sunday night and Monday morning across Indianapolis, according to police
