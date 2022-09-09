ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wbiw.com

Diamond Pet Foods chooses Indiana for its $259M state-of-the-art production center

RUSHVILLE– Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods today to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Kudzu invading Indiana, DNR needs your help to reduce the threat

INDIANA – Kudzu (Pueraria lobata) is an invasive vine that was introduced to the U.S. from Japan and distributed throughout the South for erosion control is quickly became a problem because of its rapid growth. “The Vine that ate the South” is no longer just a southern problem either....
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA awards four non-profits $950,000 in housing first grants

INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced that $950,000 was awarded to four Indiana non-profit organizations to administer the Indiana Housing First Program. The organizations will provide tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services to individuals and households with a serious mental illness or a chronic chemical addiction who are also facing a housing crisis.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington provides the ADA Transition Plan for community review

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) invites community members to review and provide feedback on the City’s ADA Transition Plan until September 30, 2022, available at bloomington.in.gov/accessible. The feedback form is available at https://bton.in/TZArS. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted on...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Inmate dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center

INDIANAPOLIS — An inmate was found dead at the Marion County Adult Detention Center on Friday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Jason Neace was found unresponsive by jail staff shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday. On-site medical staff started CPR until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived.
MARION COUNTY, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

White nationalist group marches near campus

White nationalist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WRTV. Last Saturday, Sept. 3, Patriot Front — a white nationalist group — marched through downtown Indianapolis with signs saying “Reclaim America” and “America for Sale.” The group chanted “life, liberty, victory” as they marched from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Semifinalists announced for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships

BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 21 high school seniors have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. Congratulations to these exceptional students:. Brooke Bailey, Bloomington High School North. Felicia Bolander, Edgewood High School.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

DNR advises waterfowl hunters to be aware of possible highly pathogenic avian influenza surge

INDIANA – Indiana, along with many other states, was affected by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza earlier this year. Avian influenza declined through the summer months; however, some states have had a recent increase in wild bird deaths associated with the disease. DNR advises hunters to be aware of a potential resurgence of avian influenza as the waterfowl hunting seasons progress.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund aids Hoosiers to keep their homes

INDIANA – The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund has approved nearly 1,300 households for assistance. Eligible Hoosier homeowners can receive 6 months of assistance not to exceed $35,000. This assistance includes reinstatement fees, property taxes, and condominium fees in addition to up to 6 months of mortgage assistance. Homeowners in...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

