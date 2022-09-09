ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers OL David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins both questionable for Week 1 , Matt LaFleur updates on others

By Brandon Carwile
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, according to head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur also confirmed that wide receiver Allen Lazard is doubtful while tight end Robert Tonyan is off the injury report.

Bakhtiari was held out of Friday’s practice, but LaFleur chose not to give any further detail as to why.

“I’m not getting into any of our injuries today, so that’s the injury report, and we’re going to leave it at that,” said LaFleur.

Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins participated in team drills on Wednesday and Thursday, which many took as a positive for their availability in week one. However, there is some doubt about Bakhtiari, and Jenkins also isn’t a sure thing.

Green Bay could decide to wait a week to play their starting tackles. This is the same turf field where Jenkins tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season, and Bakhtiari aggravated his knee in last season’s finale at Detroit, which was also played on turf.

If Bakhtiari is a no-go, Yosh Nijman will take his place at left tackle. Nijman did well in eight starts last season, allowing just three sacks and 20 total pressures in 590 snaps.

Opposite of Nijman, Royce Newman would likely replace Jenkins. Newman started 16 games for the Packers last season, all at right guard. He worked extensively at right tackle during training camp and the preseason in case he was needed to fill in for Jenkins. It appears that very well could be the case.

It’s a long season, so Green Bay does not need to rush anyone back. Especially, two All-Pro caliber linemen coming back from serious knee injuries.

On the bright side, Tonyan returning to the lineup is a positive sign for the offense. Tonyan tore his ACL in Week 8 on a 33-yard catch and run against the Arizona Cardinals. The team hopes Tonyan will be a big contributor in 2022, similar to his 2020 campaign when he totaled 52 receptions for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Lazard hasn’t practiced all week and was considered a long shot to play. Tonyan and the other receivers will have to pick up the slack as the Packers head into gameday without their number one wide receiver.

