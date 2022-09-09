Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Deputies recognized for heroic actions earlier in the year
Rochester, N.Y. — Recognition Tuesday nigh for several first responders who saved the lives of two children in Seneca County earlier this year. Back in May, deputies found a one-year-old child covered in flammable liquid at a truck stop in the town of Tyre. They also found a four-year-old...
chronicle-express.com
What would a world without The Chronicle-Express be like?
In an April 29, 2020 editorial, I wrote that I would not take a bet that The Chronicle-Express would be around in print form for its 200th year. It almost wasn’t. Just days before an announced closure, the weekly newspaper was sold by Gannett to CherryRoad Media. We all...
Years long dispute in Cayuga Nation sees tribal arrests, trials beginning
Moments after Jason John stepped out of the Cayuga Nation’s Tribal Court, he was rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, he was escorted by his lawyer Michael Benson out of the unassuming building that houses the court, past a gate guarded by Cayuga Nation Police, and across NYS Route 89. John appeared sluggish and dazed.
Bomb squad called to East Rochester, suicidal male linked to RGH lockdown
Law enforcement discovered and neutralized a trip wire attached to a firearm pointed at the front door of the East Rochester residence on DePaul Street.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Arrests Made in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various crimes in the county. Two people were arrested and charged with DWI and a third was arrested on drug charges. Duane A. Serfass of Owego was arrested on September 8th just before 8:45 a.m. He was charged...
WHEC TV-10
Police speaks after potential social media threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police lieutenant Greg Bello and Rochester Regional’s Chief Medical Officer will speak at 10:30 a.m. after a potential threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital. You can watch it live here. RPD said that someone made a potential threat against Rochester General Hospital on...
chronicle-express.com
Justice Partnership summits point toward increased community engagement
Alex Andrasik, co-facilitator, Finger Lakes Justice Partnership. WHAT: Acceptance, Belonging, and Community (A.B.C.) March. WHERE: Meet at the courthouse lawn and join in a circuit around downtown Penn Yan. Our conversations were varied and wide-ranging, but a few common threads emerged. One was the importance of good governance and transparency...
wxxinews.org
Lockdown lifted at Rochester General Hospital after overnight social media threat
Residents of DePaul Drive in East Rochester were told to stay inside their homes Wednesday morning as a police bomb squad investigated a suicide. The FBI alerted Rochester police earlier in the morning of a livestream video in which they say a male was making suicidal threats. "The information received...
Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges
The Cortland County Drug Task Force assisted by Cortland County's Sheriff's Office, City Police, and New York State Police served a narcotics search warrant on September 7th at a residence located on Charles Street in the City of Cortland.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Gun Show coming to New York State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday
Geddes, N.Y. — The Syracuse Gun Show will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress building on Saturday and Sunday. The hours for the show are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The show is hosted...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Hilton Man Gets $7,622 Bill from RG&E
HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on major billing issues at RG&E. Some of you have told us you’ve gone months without being billed and then gotten clobbered with a huge one, or RG&E hasn’t shown up for scheduled appointments and trying to get through to customer service has been a nightmare.
Woodhull man arrested for attempted murder
A Steuben County man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder after a weekend shooting, according to New York State Police.
13 WHAM
MCSO: 590 reopens following wrong-way crash
Rochester, N.Y. — One woman is in custody following a wrong-way, four-car crash that shut down a stretch of I-590 Tuesday night. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Michelle Intschert, 28, of Spencerport, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Deputies say Intschert was driving south in...
Structure fire at Ernie Davis Academy
Update: The Elmira City School District announced that Ernie Davis Academy will be closed on September 13th, and will reopen on Wednesday, September 14th. Late last night, at Ernie Davis Academy, a fire broke out on the roof above the boiler room. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and we will know […]
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca
On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
'It's the least we could do.' They climbed to remember at Canandaigua Academy
CANANDAIGUA — Storm Copella carried about 30 pounds of extra weight as she lifted one foot after another up the rain-dampened bleacher stairs at Braves Field at Canandaigua Academy. Her firefighting gear — the senior is a junior firefighter with the Cheshire Fire Department — served as a reminder...
Bath assault suspect arrested for violating protection order
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested for violating an order of protection placed against him after an assault that took place last week, according to the Bath Police Department. Jason Case, 33, was arrested on September 7, 2022, after Bath police responded to a domestic in progress at the Walgreens in […]
penfield.org
Supervisor's Note: Speeding in our community
One of the most important lessons I learned from my father was that I should always consider how my actions affect other people. As I get older, I realize more and more the gravity of what my dad taught me. It can be hard to think of others when going through our day, and it’s easy to feel that we exist in a bubble all to ourselves. But know this; our community is most certainly interconnected, and our actions always affect others.
chronicle-express.com
Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail
PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
WHEC TV-10
Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
