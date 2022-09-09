One of the most important lessons I learned from my father was that I should always consider how my actions affect other people. As I get older, I realize more and more the gravity of what my dad taught me. It can be hard to think of others when going through our day, and it’s easy to feel that we exist in a bubble all to ourselves. But know this; our community is most certainly interconnected, and our actions always affect others.

PENFIELD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO