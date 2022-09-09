ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Deputies recognized for heroic actions earlier in the year

Rochester, N.Y. — Recognition Tuesday nigh for several first responders who saved the lives of two children in Seneca County earlier this year. Back in May, deputies found a one-year-old child covered in flammable liquid at a truck stop in the town of Tyre. They also found a four-year-old...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

What would a world without The Chronicle-Express be like?

In an April 29, 2020 editorial, I wrote that I would not take a bet that The Chronicle-Express would be around in print form for its 200th year. It almost wasn’t. Just days before an announced closure, the weekly newspaper was sold by Gannett to CherryRoad Media. We all...
YATES COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steuben County, NY
Government
City
Cayuga, NY
Wayne County, NY
Government
County
Seneca County, NY
City
Ontario, NY
County
Yates County, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Seneca County, NY
Government
Ontario County, NY
Government
City
Penn Yan, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
County
Ontario County, NY
City
Monroe, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Chemung, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
City
Livingston, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Arrests Made in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various crimes in the county. Two people were arrested and charged with DWI and a third was arrested on drug charges. Duane A. Serfass of Owego was arrested on September 8th just before 8:45 a.m. He was charged...
OWEGO, NY
chronicle-express.com

Justice Partnership summits point toward increased community engagement

Alex Andrasik, co-facilitator, Finger Lakes Justice Partnership. WHAT: Acceptance, Belonging, and Community (A.B.C.) March. WHERE: Meet at the courthouse lawn and join in a circuit around downtown Penn Yan. Our conversations were varied and wide-ranging, but a few common threads emerged. One was the importance of good governance and transparency...
PENN YAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#County Judge#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Election Local#Politics Judicial#Election State#Politics Local#Election Federal#Steuben#Ada#County Court
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Hilton Man Gets $7,622 Bill from RG&E

HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on major billing issues at RG&E. Some of you have told us you’ve gone months without being billed and then gotten clobbered with a huge one, or RG&E hasn’t shown up for scheduled appointments and trying to get through to customer service has been a nightmare.
HILTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Ethics
13 WHAM

MCSO: 590 reopens following wrong-way crash

Rochester, N.Y. — One woman is in custody following a wrong-way, four-car crash that shut down a stretch of I-590 Tuesday night. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Michelle Intschert, 28, of Spencerport, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Deputies say Intschert was driving south in...
SPENCERPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

Structure fire at Ernie Davis Academy

Update: The Elmira City School District announced that Ernie Davis Academy will be closed on September 13th, and will reopen on Wednesday, September 14th. Late last night, at Ernie Davis Academy, a fire broke out on the roof above the boiler room. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and we will know […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath assault suspect arrested for violating protection order

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested for violating an order of protection placed against him after an assault that took place last week, according to the Bath Police Department. Jason Case, 33, was arrested on September 7, 2022, after Bath police responded to a domestic in progress at the Walgreens in […]
BATH, NY
penfield.org

Supervisor's Note: Speeding in our community

One of the most important lessons I learned from my father was that I should always consider how my actions affect other people. As I get older, I realize more and more the gravity of what my dad taught me. It can be hard to think of others when going through our day, and it’s easy to feel that we exist in a bubble all to ourselves. But know this; our community is most certainly interconnected, and our actions always affect others.
PENFIELD, NY
chronicle-express.com

Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail

PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
GREECE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy