Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Candelario will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Spencer Torkelson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Drew Rasmussen on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 8.4 FanDuel...
Connor Wong catching for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Wong will catch for right-hander Brayan Bello on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Reese McGuire returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.4...
Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cesar Hernandez starting in left field. Hernandez will bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 9.1 FanDuel...
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn batting sixth on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Ryan O'Hearn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. O'Hearn will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project O'Hearn for 5.7 FanDuel points...
Nick Pratto sitting for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pratto will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ryan O'Hearn starting at designated hitter. O'Hearn will bat sixth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project O'Hearn for...
Michael Massey batting eighth for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Massey will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nicky Lopez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Massey for 8.1 FanDuel points...
Rafael Ortega (finger) finished for Cubs this season
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is out for the season with a fractured left finger. Ortega suffered the injury during Tuesday's game. Michael Hermosillo will replace Ortega in center field and hit seventh in Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. Hermosillo has a $2,000...
Taylor Walls batting ninth for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Walls will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. David Peralta moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Walls for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting sixth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Triston Casas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 11.0 FanDuel...
Hunter Dozier batting seventh for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Dozier will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nate Eaton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 7.0 FanDuel points...
Alejandro Kirk sitting for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kirk will move to the bench on Wednesday with Danny Jansen catching for right-hander Ross Stripling. Jansen will bat sixth versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas batting seventh on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thomas will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Stone Garrett moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thomas for 10.2 FanDuel points...
Zach McKinstry on Cubs' bench Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. McKinstry will concede shortstop and the leadoff position to Christopher Morel on Wednesday. Nico Hoerner (triceps) remains out for a third straight game. Morel has a...
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Stone Garrett sitting for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alek Thomas starting in center field. Thomas will bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Thomas for...
Jonathan Aranda sitting for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aranda will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Ross Stripling and the Blue Jays. numberFire's models project...
