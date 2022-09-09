ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

SD Businesses pt.3

The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. A new scholarship is targeting the "Brain Drain" issue in South Dakota by encouraging students to work, live, and study in the State. South Dakota Mines hosted a career fair to help prevent the "Brain Drain" in South Dakota. KOTA Canyon Lake...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Entrepreneurs continue to pick South Dakota to start their businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Small businesses make up 99% of South Dakota companies and every year more entrepreneurs decide to start their own in the Rushmore state. “I never really considered starting it anywhere else,” expressed Jack Tidemann, the owner and operator of High Tide Power Washing. He...
SMALL BUSINESS
kotatv.com

Scholarship South Dakota aims to stop “brain drain”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities dropped during the COVID pandemic, the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship was put together to encourage students of all economic backgrounds to live, work, and study in South Dakota after graduation. While it is considered a public...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
kotatv.com

National and South Dakota employers recruit enterprising students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recruiters come from coast to coast to the South Dakota Mines career fair, with state employers hoping to contribute to the growing high-tech economy by keeping Mines students in the state. In recent years, area politicians, educators, and business leaders have pointed to what they...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Antelope Valley Press

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in US history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of...
WOUNDED KNEE, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
kotatv.com

Smoky skies continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wildfire smoke returned today and it was very dense this afternoon. We will have it stick around tonight and through Tuesday, at least. Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight for much of the area with mostly clear skies. Tuesday will be warm again with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Beekeepers#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#National Honey Month#Lime Creek Apiary
kotatv.com

Governor Noem recovering from back surgery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is recovering from back surgery she had at the Mayo Clinic, according to a release from her office. This, the release stated, was following several weeks of medical treatment in South Dakota for a back injury. “Governor Noem developed an...
HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
REAL ESTATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Sam Lightner Visits The Ghost Of Cattle Kate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a side gig to my supposed-writing career, which is actually a side gig (it would seem) to my “climbing” career, I make videos for the Wyoming History Channel. To do so I write a script about some fascinating...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

As high reaches 85 on smoky Tuesday, Red Flag Warning will take effect

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ahead of a potentially wet end to the week, Tuesday will feature continued smoke from western wildfires and a high of 85. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Campbell County in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today. The warning comes as gusty winds and low relative humidity are expected this afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and humidity will fall to as low as 10%, the National Weather Service said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
oilcity.news

Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely

CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
95 Rock KKNN

6 Amazing Must-Visit Places In Wyoming You’ve Never Heard Of

Often times when I find video content on TikTok about Wyoming, it focuses on the Tetons or Yellowstone. And while there is nothing wrong with that (they ARE gorgeous), there is SO much more to our state than the northwestern corner. So, when I found a TikTok video created by...
sdpb.org

Barnett’s defeat offers look at nomination process, state of GOP

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Steve Barnett said the right things when we talked. He was the good Republican, even in defeat. A bit of a stinging defeat, I would think, and one that could change the professional...
ELECTIONS
sdstandardnow.com

Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office

I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy