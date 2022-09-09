ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Manhunt ends in Elmore County

An attempted traffic stop lead to a manhunt in Elmore County Tuesday morning. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a trooper within the. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest

A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Lee County, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Salem, AL
Lee County, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Forestside murder suspect enters not guilty plea

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The public defender of a Columbus man who turned himself into police two hours after a fatal shooting entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client in a Recorder’s court hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Sergeant Donna Baker with the CPD homicide unit says that on Sept. 12, […]
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in deadly Forestside Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting on Forestside Drive that happened Monday evening. According to officials, Jonathan Thompson, age 25, has been arrested in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow. Police said Castellow was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Forestside […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police arrest man for attempted murder, aggravated assault after a Juniper St. stand-off

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man on various charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, after a victim was life flighted to a hospital for an upper-body gunshot wound. Quindarious Smith, 28, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WKRG News 5

Alleged murder suspect taken into custody following fatal Alabama stabbing

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has released the identity of an alleged murder suspect following a fatal stabbing that left one dead. According to authorities, officers responded to the L.P. Stough Apartments on Sunday when they found 47-year-old, Mendel King, unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent stabbing wound. Officers […]
#Dudley Lumber Company
WRBL News 3

Suspect arrested in murder on Kings Mountain Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Kings Mountain Court earlier this month. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Jamez X Starr, age 21, has been arrested and charged in the killing of 22-year-old Jaelon Langley on Sept. 3, 2022. Langley was shot multiple […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: Chambers Co. deputies discuss arrest of I-85 shooting suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - New details on the shooting spree on Interstate-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month. Tonight four Chambers County deputies were recognized for their part in arresting the suspect. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before Jerel Brown was taken into custody, eyewitnesses spotted him...
WTVM

Russell County DA’s office clearing 4-year-old court backlog

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As crime continues to rise across the nation, many courts in the Chattahoochee Valley are playing catch up, getting cases to trial. But one District Attorney’s office in East Alabama has found several ways to decrease the backlog. Rick Chancey says the office is...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-85 identified

Montgomery police have identified the motorcyclist killed in an accident on I-85 Monday. Officers were called to I-85 NB near Ann Street just after 11 a.m. in regards to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Michael Bonicelli, of Prattville, was pronounced dead...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn police make arrest after person’s near-fatal Fentanyl poisoning

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are taking the Fentanyl crisis head-on by making arrests while sharing life-saving information urging the public to be aware the deadly drug is showing up in all illicit substances from pills to marijuana.  In their most recent arrest, investigators say a person thought they were buying a substance not […]
WTVM

Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have charged a suspect in a homicide on Forestside Drive. Coroner Buddy Bryan says 25-year-old Zachary Tyler Castellow was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. from gunshot wounds. During the investigation, 25-year-old Jonathan Thompson was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Police say The...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two die in Hwy 50 Labor Day crash

Two men were killed and four others were hospitalized in a traffic crash in Chambers County on Labor Day. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened 5:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, on Alabama Hwy 50, between LaFayette and Lanett. ALEA officials said Kevin A....
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Two people injured in house party shooting in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in LaGrange. Police responded to the call in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Officers say a person open fired in the street as a house party was winding down.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 19-year-old Aleyiah Donald had just left her sister’s birthday party when an alert was sent to her mother’s phone. “I was leaving out of the complex, and life 360 went off on my phone,” says Aleyiah’s mother, India Donald. The alert is through an app where families can track one another. Usually she says she ignores the alerts, but she knew this time it was different.
COLUMBUS, GA

