Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
numberfire.com
Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Rays' Manuel Margot batting sixth on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Margot will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Margot for 9.0 FanDuel points...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting sixth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Triston Casas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 11.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz leading off for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Diaz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jonathan Aranda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Alejandro Kirk sitting for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kirk will move to the bench on Wednesday with Danny Jansen catching for right-hander Ross Stripling. Jansen will bat sixth versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trey Mancini starting in left field. Mancini will bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Detroit's Ryan Kreidler batting ninth on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Kreidler will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Detroit. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kreidler for 6.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
numberfire.com
Taylor Walls batting ninth for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Walls will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. David Peralta moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Walls for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett sitting for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alek Thomas starting in center field. Thomas will bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Thomas for...
numberfire.com
Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cesar Hernandez starting in left field. Hernandez will bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 9.1 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier batting seventh for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Dozier will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nate Eaton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas batting seventh on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thomas will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Stone Garrett moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thomas for 10.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas leading off for Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 11.7 FanDuel points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll batting sixth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Jordan Luplow moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Carroll for 8.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Riley Adams catching for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Adams will catch for left-hander Patrick Corbin on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Israel Pineda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adams for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Aranda sitting for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aranda will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Ross Stripling and the Blue Jays. numberFire's models project...
numberfire.com
Nick Pratto sitting for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pratto will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ryan O'Hearn starting at designated hitter. O'Hearn will bat sixth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project O'Hearn for...
Comments / 0