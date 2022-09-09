Read full article on original website
Champlin Park Girls Soccer Falls 2-1 at Andover
The Champlin Park girls’ soccer team lost to first place Andover 2-1 Tuesday in a Northwest Suburban Conference match. Amara Easley netted the lone goal for Champlin Park, scoring early in the second half. Brenna Hudson and Skyln Jorgenson scored for the Huskies with both goals coming in the...
Breker, Drevlow Win Titles at Bauman/Rovn Invitational
Armstrong’s Noah Breker broke the 15-minute barrier Friday with a win the Bauman/Rovn Invitational cross country meet. Breker, a senior, ran a 14:57 5K race to win by 21 seconds over Sam Scott from meet team champion Minneapolis Southwest. Armstrong’s Alex Omodt finished fourth, just ahead of Landon Hering...
Park Center Football Routs DeLaSalle
Josh Diggs rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns as the Park Center football team beat DeLaSalle 40-23. Elyjah Sweet threw for two touchdowns and Dominick Brown caught two TD passes in the win. Joe Burgess also hauled in a touchdown pass for the Pirates. DeLaSalle scored the first touchdown...
Armstrong Volleyball Sweeps St. Louis Park
The Armstrong volleyball team swept St. Louis Park in a non-conference match Tuesday night. The Falcons won 25-11, 30-28, 25-13. They were down 20-11 but fought back and eventually pulled out the 30-28 win. They kept the momentum into the third set and led throughout on the way to the...
Three Rivers Park District Begins Search for Seasonal Workers
On a cold winter’s day, Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove becomes a go-to spot for anyone trying to fight cabin fever. “Anyone that’s been here in the winter would agree that it’s magical out here,” said Mike Tracy, the human resources manager for the Three Rivers Park District.
Osseo Council Postpones $1.5M Street Reconstruction Project
For any city, street maintenance is an expensive yet necessary evil. And in parts of Osseo, there are several streets that have seen better days. “Starting with 3rd Street northeast here, this runs along the school property, you can see the cracking that exists within the streets and some of the issues along the curb line,” said Emily Brown of WSB and Associates to the Osseo City Council during a presentation Monday night.
Robbinsdale Exploring Opportunities to Revamp Sanborn Park
Robbinsdale officials are considering updating Sanborn Park and want feedback from the community. The neighborhood park sits right off Crystal Lake and has a picnic area, outdoor hockey rink, baseball fields, and tennis and basketball courts. But officials say they’re outdated. “This is a beautiful space. I think the...
Possible Maple Grove Community Center Expansion Awaits November Vote
Maple Grove city officials received an update this week on plans to renovate and expand the Maple Grove Community Center. The city now has a website to provide residents more details on the proposed $116 million project. Among the planned additions: a third sheet of ice for the ice arena, new swimming pools and an indoor walking track.
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
Robbinsdale School District Rolls Out New COVID-19 Guidelines
The Robbinsdale School District has updated its COVID-19 policies to make masks optional, discontinue a staff vaccine mandate and not require students or staff to stay at home if they are in close contact with someone with COVID-19. “We were excusing students before if they weren’t vaccinated and had exposure...
Brooklyn Park Approves Sister City Agreement with Banjul, The Gambia
The Brooklyn Park City Council has approved a sister-city relationship with Banjul, the capital city in The Gambia, at this week’s meeting. The relationship will be facilitated by the Gambian Association in Minnesota. Several Brooklyn Park residents with Gambian heritage were in attendance for the vote. The mayor of...
Maple Grove Lutheran Church Honors First Responders on 9/11
The 21st anniversary of 9/11 did not pass without a few local tributes. Maple Grove Lutheran Church put up signs of gratitude to police, firefighters and EMS workers in observance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Card My Yard, which has a Maple Grove location, made the signs. Volunteers...
Plymouth Nonprofit Interfaith Outreach to Expand Resale Select Store
Plymouth nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is expanding Resale Select store. Interfaith Outreach takes gently used and new clothes and other merchandise and then uses the revenue to help families in the area struggling to make ends meet. The store is trying to raise its revenue to serve more people.
Plymouth Playhouse to Host Music Concert Featuring Ghazal Artist
While the Plymouth Playhouse has closed permanently for theater performances, the venue will temporarily reopen this Saturday for a one-of-a-kind musical act. Local artist Gorinka will perform ghazals, a musical art form that dates back to 7th century Arabic poetry. The ghazal is a popular musical genre in countries like...
Girls, Ages 12-14, Accused of Stealing Vehicle, Fleeing from Brooklyn Park Police
Witnesses at a Brooklyn Park Target store helped officers identify several juvenile females, ages 12-14, who are allegedly responsible for several crimes including theft, assault and fleeing police, a police spokesperson told CCX News. According to Brooklyn Park police:. Officers were called to the Target on West Broadway shortly after...
Police: Victim, Witnesses of Shooting at Brooklyn Park McDonald’s “Uncooperative”
Police say the alleged victim and witnesses of a shooting at a Brooklyn Park McDonald’s restaurant are not cooperating, hindering the investigation. According to Brooklyn Park police, a man was shot in the arm inside a vehicle parked at the McDonald’s on 85th Avenue North. Several 911 calls were made after the shooting, which happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
‘People kill people over the littlest of things,’ Crime Prevention Group Updates Brooklyn Park Council
A crime prevention nonprofit called Minnesota Acts Now updated the Brooklyn Park City Council on its work over the past year in the city. The group has a visible presence in areas like 63rd and Zane avenues. Harding Smith says the group wears bright orange shirts because “we want our...
