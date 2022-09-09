ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

numberfire.com

Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Candelario will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Spencer Torkelson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Drew Rasmussen on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 8.4 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Taylor Walls batting ninth for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Walls will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. David Peralta moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Walls for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega (finger) finished for Cubs this season

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is out for the season with a fractured left finger. Ortega suffered the injury during Tuesday's game. Michael Hermosillo will replace Ortega in center field and hit seventh in Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. Hermosillo has a $2,000...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting sixth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Triston Casas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 11.0 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nationals' Cesar Hernandez batting fifth on Wednesday

Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Nelson Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Yandy Diaz leading off for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Diaz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jonathan Aranda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.5 FanDuel points...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Detroit's Ryan Kreidler batting ninth on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Kreidler will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Detroit. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kreidler for 6.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn batting sixth on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Ryan O'Hearn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. O'Hearn will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project O'Hearn for 5.7 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier batting seventh for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Dozier will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nate Eaton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 7.0 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cesar Hernandez starting in left field. Hernandez will bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 9.1 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trey Mancini starting in left field. Mancini will bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll batting sixth on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Jordan Luplow moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Carroll for 8.6 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk sitting for Toronto on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kirk will move to the bench on Wednesday with Danny Jansen catching for right-hander Ross Stripling. Jansen will bat sixth versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
MLB
numberfire.com

Josh Rojas leading off for Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 11.7 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Brewers' Kolten Wong batting fifth on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Luis Urias returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 11.7 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Michael Massey batting eighth for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Massey will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nicky Lopez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Massey for 8.1 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO

