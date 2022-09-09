Read full article on original website
Related
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
ETOnline.com
2022 Emmys: Oprah Winfrey Wows With Inspiring Message About the Importance of Resilience and Dreams
You can always count on Oprah Winfrey to inspire and tug at the heartstrings. And that's exactly what the iconic media mogul did at this year's Emmy Awards. Taking the stage to present the first award of the night, Winfrey delivered a message about the importance of always getting back up when you get knocked down, regardless of the odds.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair On Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Blondes have way more fun, and Tamron Hall embodied the sentiment on Tuesday.
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
IN THIS ARTICLE
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Hoda Kotb Shares Her True Feelings About Ex Joel Schiffman After Their Breakup
This article was posted on 06/22/22 titled: Fans Are Emotional After Hoda Kotb Posts Tribute To Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman On Father’s Day: ‘Bittersweet’ Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman may have called it quits earlier this year, but tha...
Steve Harvey Deletes Comment From Troll Who Applauded His Birthday Tribute to ‘The Real Bloodline’
TV personality Steve Harvey was just trying to celebrate the birthday of his twin daughters when one Instagram user took a jab at his blended family dynamic. The famed comedian took to Instagram on Monday to share a birthday tribute to Karli and Brandi Harvey. The twin sisters turned 40 over the weekend and enjoyed what appeared to be a joint birthday party.
Wendy Williams Reportedly Had No Clue Her Talk Show Had Been Canceled
New reports about the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show reveal just how unaware the famed gossip queen was about the end of her daytime talk show. Production distributor Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the end of Williams’ talk show and how clueless she was about the show being axed despite all the communication leading up to it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GMA host George Stephanopoulos says ‘farewell to treasured member of ABC News family’
GOOD Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos has said farewell to a member of the ABC News family. The host gave a shoutout to Katie McGuire, who had a career that spanned over five decades. "And before we go we want to say farewell to a treasured member of the ABC...
Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
Riley Burruss Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Photo Goes Viral
As the daughter of singer-songwriter and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss, many reality TV viewers have watched Riley grow up since she was a child.
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Comments / 0