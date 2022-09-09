Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rays' Manuel Margot batting sixth on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Margot will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Margot for 9.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Drew Rasmussen on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 8.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz leading off for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Diaz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jonathan Aranda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega (finger) finished for Cubs this season
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is out for the season with a fractured left finger. Ortega suffered the injury during Tuesday's game. Michael Hermosillo will replace Ortega in center field and hit seventh in Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. Hermosillo has a $2,000...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez batting fifth on Wednesday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Nelson Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting sixth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Triston Casas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 11.0 FanDuel...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Connor Wong catching for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Wong will catch for right-hander Brayan Bello on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Reese McGuire returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.4...
numberfire.com
Riley Adams catching for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Adams will catch for left-hander Patrick Corbin on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Israel Pineda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adams for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Nick Pratto sitting for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pratto will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ryan O'Hearn starting at designated hitter. O'Hearn will bat sixth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project O'Hearn for...
numberfire.com
Alejandro Kirk sitting for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kirk will move to the bench on Wednesday with Danny Jansen catching for right-hander Ross Stripling. Jansen will bat sixth versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn batting sixth on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Ryan O'Hearn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. O'Hearn will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project O'Hearn for 5.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Michael Massey batting eighth for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Massey will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nicky Lopez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Massey for 8.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon squatting Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for Sonny Gray and hit ninth. Gary Sanchez will be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Leon has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll batting sixth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Jordan Luplow moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Carroll for 8.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier batting seventh for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Dozier will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nate Eaton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas leading off for Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 11.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry on Cubs' bench Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. McKinstry will concede shortstop and the leadoff position to Christopher Morel on Wednesday. Nico Hoerner (triceps) remains out for a third straight game. Morel has a...
Comments / 0