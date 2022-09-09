Read full article on original website
Related
SES vs. Minneapolis game free thanks to Bennington State Bank
The Bennington State Bank is giving Southeast of Saline and Minneapolis football fans a chance to enjoy this Friday's game for free!. Attention all Southeast of Saline and Minneapolis High School fans!!. The Bennington State Bank is proud to sponsor the Southeast of Saline vs Minneapolis football game this Friday...
SPONSORED: Growth prompting OCCK to hire multiple positions
OCCK, Inc. is experiencing amazing growth, and they are excited to be adding to their teams!. · Physical Therapists or Physical Therapist Assistant. · Team Leaders for Direct Supports with Supervisory Experience. We have openings in all areas Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit!. Visit OCCK.com for more information...
Car strikes bicyclist when pulling onto south Salina street
A bicyclist received minor injuries when she was struck by a car that was exiting a parking lot in south Salina Tuesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that McKenzie Bowell, 30, of Salina, was southbound on a bicycle in the 1100 block of S. Ohio Street when she was struck by a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Jose Chorro, 20, of Salina.
McPherson College named 'Great College to Work For'
McPHERSON – McPherson College is a great place to work, according to a new survey by the Great Colleges to Work For® program. The results, appearing in a special edition of The Chronicle of Higher Education, recognize McPherson College for the eighth year in a row. McPherson College...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Zachary Chaput!
Congratulations to Zachary Chaput of Junction City, the Week 1 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Zachary, who scored 12 of 15 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs home opener Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the season has...
Kansas man dies after van lands in ditch
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median, across...
SPONSORED: Russell Stover is hiring
Talent Acquisition Partner To apply, go to www.russellstover.com/careers. Russell Stover Chocolates factory and store is located right of I-70 at exit 270 on the west side of Abilene, Kansas. Russell Stover Chocolates is an equal opportunity employer.
Trooper arrests 2 after 130mph chase on I-70
A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dutcher, Xander Bryan; 19; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Garst,...
New tennis facility, 2023 budget items on City of Salina agenda
The 2023 budget, the new tennis facility, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Multiple north Salina locations get tagged with gang initials
Police are investigating multiple damage to property incidents after initials were spray painted at several north Salina locations overnight. Police were notified about the spray painting at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The initials "TVL" were spray painted in red at five locations. "TVL" is an abbreviation in the gang world for...
McPherson College receives $1.5 million gift
MCPHERSON – The idea of “paying it forward” was important to Dean Coughenour, a 1951 graduate of McPherson College, and a recent gift made to the college will ensure that students benefit from the same generosity he received as a student. The college received $1.5 million from the Dean Coughenour Trust to establish an endowed scholarship fund and support the Student Debt Project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video records man stealing license plate in store parking lot Tuesday p.m.
Police are looking for the person who stole a license plate from a 73-year-old Salina woman's minivan while the vehicle was parked at a store Tuesday afternoon. The woman had gone into Dollar Tree, 1201 W. Crawford Street, leaving her 43-year-old daughter sitting in her 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, a Hispanic male pulled in next to the vehicle in a black Dodge Caravan.
Dickinson County hikes pay for paramedics, EMS
If there’s one situation that keeps Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman up at night it’s worrying about whether or not the county’s Emergency Medical Service (EMS) has enough staff to respond at night. “If someone calls about a pothole, we can wait on that. But I can’t...
USD 305 schools earn accreditation with Kansas Ed. Systems model
At Tuesday’s meeting, the SPS Board of Education heard that their district earned accreditation with the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation model (KESA) through 2027. To achieve accreditation, the district provided evidence of student performance growth, an intentional, quality growth process and compliance with the State Board of Education. The...
SPONSORED: The Bennington State Bank hiring for multiple locations
At The Bennington State Bank, our success has been built by our talented workforce. A workforce that values integrity, dependability, service, and mutual respect. Bennington State Bank has full time and part time career opportunities at our Bennington, Minneapolis, Sylvan Grove and Lucas locations. We are looking for employees who...
Teen escapes, fire destroys pickup after rollover SE of Salina
A Salina teen escaped injury after a pickup he was driving rolled and caught fire Friday night southeast of the city. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Josiah Reilly, 19, of Salina, was southbound on S. Holmes Road just south of E. Water Well Road when a wash-boarded area of the roadway caused him to lose control of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup he was driving. The pickup fishtailed, rolled onto its side in the west ditch, and caught fire.
Multiple tools stolen from SW Salina house being remodeled
A number of power tools and hand tools were among the items stolen from a house being remodeled in southwest Salina. A 50-year-old man from Texas told police that he received a message about 8 a.m. Friday from someone doing yard work on his property in the 1200 block of Fairway Avenue that the back door to the house was open, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Jaded Thunder returns to Salina
More than 1,000 military personnel are set to converge on Salina and the surrounding area for the next couple of weeks to participate in the joint-service exercise, Jaded Thunder. The exercise will include joint forces integration by members of Air Force, Marine, Navy and Army units, as well as representatives...
Tree limb-laden trailer burns in west Salina; SFD rules arson
Police are investigating an arson after a trailer loaded with tree limbs was set ablaze Friday evening in west Salina. Salina police and firefighters responded to the report of a trailer fire in the 700 block of Willow Drive at approximately 6:10 p.m. Friday. The eight-foot by 10-foot metal framed trailer had wooden floorboards and side supports, and was loaded with tree limbs, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0