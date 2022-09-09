ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk sitting for Toronto on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kirk will move to the bench on Wednesday with Danny Jansen catching for right-hander Ross Stripling. Jansen will bat sixth versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
MLB
numberfire.com

Yandy Diaz leading off for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Diaz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jonathan Aranda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.5 FanDuel points...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trey Mancini starting in left field. Mancini will bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting sixth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Triston Casas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 11.0 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nationals' Cesar Hernandez batting fifth on Wednesday

Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Nelson Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Nick Pratto sitting for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pratto will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ryan O'Hearn starting at designated hitter. O'Hearn will bat sixth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project O'Hearn for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Detroit's Ryan Kreidler batting ninth on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Kreidler will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Detroit. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kreidler for 6.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Drew Rasmussen on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 8.4 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett sitting for Arizona on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alek Thomas starting in center field. Thomas will bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Thomas for...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll batting sixth on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Jordan Luplow moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Carroll for 8.6 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Victor Caratini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 7.3 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Josh Rojas leading off for Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 11.7 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas batting seventh on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thomas will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Stone Garrett moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thomas for 10.2 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Connor Wong catching for Boston on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Wong will catch for right-hander Brayan Bello on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Reese McGuire returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Riley Adams catching for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Adams will catch for left-hander Patrick Corbin on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Israel Pineda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adams for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cesar Hernandez starting in left field. Hernandez will bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 9.1 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jonathan Aranda sitting for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aranda will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Ross Stripling and the Blue Jays. numberFire's models project...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

