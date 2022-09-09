For any city, street maintenance is an expensive yet necessary evil. And in parts of Osseo, there are several streets that have seen better days. “Starting with 3rd Street northeast here, this runs along the school property, you can see the cracking that exists within the streets and some of the issues along the curb line,” said Emily Brown of WSB and Associates to the Osseo City Council during a presentation Monday night.

OSSEO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO